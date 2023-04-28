Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.