Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York... Allegheny River At Salamanca affecting Cattaraugus County. Allegheny River At Olean affecting Cattaraugus County. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. For the Allegheny River...including Olean, Salamanca...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Allegheny River At Salamanca. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flood stage, minor flooding along entire reach in areas unprotected by dikes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:32 PM EST Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:32 PM EST Friday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.2 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 04/26/1961. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&