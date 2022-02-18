Each year the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s (ATA) Trap & Field magazine selects a women’s rookie of the year.
The selection is based on performance during the shooter’s first target year of registered trapshooting within the ATA. Becki Logan, of West Clarksville, earned that nation award for the 2021 ATA target year.
Logan first began practicing 4-5 times a week last August at her home club, the Richburg Rod & Gun Club, with a 1969 vintage Krieghoff Model 32. The gun served her well for 16-yard singles, handicap yardage shooting and 16-yard doubles trap, while allowing her to focus on the fundamentals.
“It was a bit overwhelming at times,” she said.
She then registered her first ATA targets at the Springwater Rod & Gun Club in September. In October at the Keystone Sportsmen’s Association (KSA) in Muncy, Pa., she broke her first 25-straight targets in the singles event at the KSA with 97 out of 100. In November at the Buckhorn R & PC in North Carolina, she earned her first yardage punch by winning the handicap event.
When spring hit Logan traveled to larger ATA events 2-3 times per month, beginning at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) Homegrounds in Elysburg, Pa.
“May came quickly,” she said, “I had no idea how any of the larger shoots were even run. I remember the first day at the PSSA and seeing all of the trapfields and learning how the bank system worked. I was amazed at how well other trapshooters were shooting, and I thought I was way out of my league. I knew at that point I had to work harder, everything from time on the practice traps, to watching videos, to studying other shooters, such as All-American Chris Vendel from Glen Rock, Pa.
“I tried to absorb all I could as far as what I should and shouldn’t do or use when developing my own shooting style.”
Logan attended the Empire Grand the following week in Cicero, N.Y., collecting three Lady I awards while also earning her first All-American points. At the Pennsylvania State Shoot, she added three more handicap trophies, with her 95-of-100, earning another yard. The PA Grand in early July produced three more wins, including her first High Overall (HOA) award. Two days after her last yardage move, she earned another half-yard for her 94 at the NY State Shoot. She went on to win nine more trophies, including several more All-American points, one of those being the class singles championship, where she broke her first 50 and then 75-straight, finishing the round with her first-ever perfect score of 100-straight.
“I knew at that moment I had accomplished something pretty good, but it really didn’t sink in right away.”
She also won her first doubles prizes during the tournament and captured Lady I High All-Around (HAA) and High Overall (HOA) honors. At the Eastern Zone in Elysburg she won Lady I in the opening handicap event. She also picked up numerous other awards at some smaller ATA shoots throughout the summer of 2021.
Logan’s goals when she began her registered trapshooting career included breaking 25-straight registered targets, making it to the 20-yard line and “possibly” earning a spot on the New York State Amateur Trapshooting Association (NYSATA) Ladies high-average second team. As the season progressed and she accomplished some of those goals, she began to make new ones.
In total for the 2021 target year, Logan shot a total of 12,600 registered targets. She broke her first 100-straight in singles at the NYS shoot. She earned four yards in handicap yardage shooting. Several of her doubles points and trophies resulted in putting up some scores in the 90s. She was in two shoot-offs during the target year, and while those tend to be a bit nerve wracking, she won them both.
She also won all of the carryovers she was involved in, as a result of some tied scores earlier in the shooting week at various tournaments. Logan not only made the NYSATA Ladies high average team, she earned first-team honors with the highest ladies’ handicap yardage average in New York State.
While winning 35 trophies, there were also monetary awards along the way.
For the 2022 target year, which is already underway, Logan said she “looks forward to the new experiences it will bring. I’m hoping to be able to travel to the other states for the different scenery and people I will meet there. I also hope to make it to the Grand American Handicap in Sparta, Ill., in August for the first time. That’s way up there on my bucket list. I’m spending the off-season as one of the coaches with our local youth trapshooting team from BRCS at my home club, sharing what I’ve learned this past year. I think it is important to know no matter what your age, your gender, if you do the work, you can be a competitor in this sport. I hope to be able to continue to represent my state and local community well for years to come.”
During the 2022 season, Logan wants to keep working on her fundamentals as well as the mental game. Her long-term goal is to someday make the All-American team.
She’s off to another good start this target year, currently ranked No. 4 in the country in Lady I category All-American points.