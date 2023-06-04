BATAVIA — First, it was Emma Kinnicutt in 2019.
Then, it was Alyssa Dorrough last spring.
And now, it’s Kaylee Oswald’s turn.
In three-straight seasons that have ended with a state meet, the Wellsville girls track and field team has boasted a New York State qualifier in the discus. Oswald continued that impressive throwing lineage on Friday, winning the discus at the Section 5 state qualifier at Batavia Vandetta Stadium.
But the standout Lions thrower went even a step beyond that, claiming not just the discus crown, but also the shot put championship to become a qualifier in two different events.
She took the discus with a mark of 116 feet, seven inches and the shot put with a heave of 37 feet, 6 ¾ inches.
Oswald was in a class of her own among local Section 5 athletes on Friday. But she wasn’t the only local participant to qualify for states, as Friendship/Scio’s Jordan White will also continue his season this weekend at the state meet at Middletown High School. White finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8 ½ inches, but had reached a state standard in that event earlier in the year. The F/S star also placed sixth in the high jump (5-10).
Oswald and White highlighted a notable overall outing for local Section 5 athletes.
On the boys’ side, Wellsville’s Xavier Scott placed third in the 110 hurdles (:15.92) for top-end podium finish. Brayden Riley took 10th in the pole vault (11-0) and Ayden Faulkner was 11th in the triple jump (39-6 ½).
For Fillmore, the 3,200 relay team of Eli Strickland, Noah Strickland, Ernie Lipscomb and Henry Sardina notched fourth in 8:48.28 and Sardina placed sixth individually in the 800 (2:02.76).
Cuba-Rushford’s Ethan Coleman, meanwhile, was fifth in the pole vault (12-0) and Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Brayden Cooper took ninth in the pentathlon (2,193 points).
On the girls’ side GV/Belfast’s Sophie Zillgitt had a strong day with a fifth-place finish in the pentathlon (2,324 points). As part of this, she was fourth in the shot put (26-11) and fifth in the high jump (4-5), long jump (15-5) and 800 (2:44.23). Her teammate Angel Jimerson finished eighth in the shot put (30-9 ½).
For Cuba-Rushford, Libby Drum finished sixth in three 1,500 with a time of 5:23.11. For Bolivar-Richburg, Kyla Gayton captured a tie for fourth in high jump (4-9) and Raegan Giardini was 12th in the 800 (2:29.45).