WELLSVILLE — In its first action in 11 months, the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team couldn’t quite hang with Wellsville, losing to the Lions, 66-40, in its season-opener back on Feb. 10.
With a few more games under their belt, the Wolverines gave Wellsville a much stiffer test in the rematch.
More of one, certainly, than the Lions would have wanted.
Liam McKinley collected 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as Wellsville sweated out a 59-57 triumph in a non-league rematch Monday. Trailing by three, Landon Danaher drilled a clutch 3-pointer to tie it at 57 with 10 seconds remaining for B-R. Brayden Delahunt then notched the game-winner with only seconds remaining for the Lions.
After taking a 17-9 lead in the first quarter, Wellsville looked as if it might also run away in Game 2. But B-R used a 21-14 second quarter to pull to within one (31-30) at the break and kept it nip-and-tuck the rest of the way.
“(It was) a very tough, physical game that really tested our mental strength,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “We got out to a good first-quarter lead, but then really lost our focus on defense.
“Turnovers really killed us tonight. Every time we got up, we’d turn the ball over a few times and they did a great job converting those into points. We will need to clean that up down the stretch if we want to have a chance at making a run for a title.”
Sam Schmidt and Logan Dunbar each added 12 points for the Lions (5-1).
Camdyn MacDonell dropped in 20 points and Danaher finished with 16 points to lead the near-upset effort for the Wolverines (2-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 48, Scio 43SCIO — Devin Harriger and Stephen Struckmann each netted 14 points to lift Belfast.
Tied at halftime, the Bulldogs (4-1) used an 18-6 third quarter to take control. Scio managed to close a 14-point deficit to three in the final frame, but couldn’t pull any closer.
“Belfast came out in that third quarter and (got us),” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “That first five minutes, we were sleeping, turning the ball over. We played much better after that, but we had that lapse where it killed us.”
Cam Loucks poured in 31 of Scio’s (2-2) 43 points while Brendan Loucks added 10.
Whitesville 37, Hinsdale 25
HINSDALE — C.J. Estep collected 12 points to key Whitesville (3-2), which topped Hinsdale by double digits for the second time this season.
Cody Barton had a team-best 10 points for Hinsdale (1-2).
AT SCIO Belfast (48)
Drozdowski 1 0-0 2, Ellison 1 2-4 5, Louge 3 0-0 6, Harriger 5 1-2 14, Weaver 1 4-6 7, Struckmann 6 2-4 14. Totals: 17 9-16 48.
Scio (43)
B. Loucks 3 4-5 10, Faulkner 1 0-0 2, C. Loucks 13 4-10 31, Ford 0 0-0 0, Nickerson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-15 43. Belfast 9 22 40 48 Scio 15 22 28 43
Three-point goals: Belfast 5 (Ellison, Harriger 3, Weaver); Scio 1 (C. Loucks). Total fouls: Belfast 14, Scio 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT HINSDALE Whitesville (37)
Cutler 0 1-3 1, Estep 4 4-6 12, Erdmann 3 0-1 8, Gaines 2 1-5 5, Waters 4 1-3 9, Acor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 7-18 37.
Hinsdale (25)
Bryne 2 1-6 5, E. Cashimere 0 2-2 2, S. Cashimere 1 1-5 3, Keenan 1 0-0 2, Fowler 0 1-2 1, Barton 4 2-6 10, Elliott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 7-21 25. Whitesville 12 21 33 37 Hinsdale 6 13 20 25
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Erdmann 2); Hinsdale 0. Total fouls: Whitesville 17, Hinsdale 17. Fouled out:
Bryne (H), E. Cashimere (H).
AT WELLSVILLE Bolivar-Richburg (57)
Danaher 6 3-4 16, Ellis 2 0-0 6, Pinney 3 0-0 7, MacDonell 7 6-7 20, Karnuth 3 2-2 8. Totals: 21 10-12 57.
Wellsville (59)
Perkins 3 0-0 6, Schmidt 5 1-2 12, McKinley 7 1-1 19, Dunbar 4 2-2 12, Hart 1 2-2 4, Delahunt 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 6-7 59. B-R 9 30 46 57 Wellsville 17 31 46 59
Three-point goals: B-R 5 (Danaher, Ellis 2, Pinney 2); Wellsville 7 (McKinley 4, Dunbar 2, Schmidt). Total fouls: B-R 6, Wellsville 11. Fouled out: None.