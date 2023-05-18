RUSHFORD — Allegheny Hills played host to the first annual Allegany County Girls Golf Invitational, with Wellsville’s Maddy Parks winning medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 51.
The first-of-its kind tournament included girls from Fillmore, Wellsville, Genesee Valley/Belfast, Hinsdale and Friendship, playing a nine-hole with the same rules the boys teams use.
Friendship’s Olivia Marks was second with a 54, followed by Wellsville’s Serena Boussa in third with a 59. Fillmore’s Grace Clark (62) and Tenlee Miller (65) were fourth and fifth, with Hinsdale’s Lily Howell (68) sixth.
“This was something I’ve been thinking about putting together for a couple years now and it finally came together this season,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “With no girls golf teams, our girls who are interested in golf play with the boys teams in the spring. Some of the girls don’t get to see any match action and the ones that do are required to play from the boys tees. This event gave nine girls from the county a chance to play from their tees and spend time getting to know one another. We played a 9 hole match and used all of the same rules that we do for regular season matches.”
Parks hopes the event helps to keep girls interested and encouraged to come out for golf in the future.
“In the end I think it was an absolute success,” he said. “There was lots of laughter, girls from other schools were meeting new people and there was also some very good golf being played. We had a couple of our golfers driving it greenside and taking multiple pars. We awarded medals to our top three finishers.”
BOYS GOLF
Schilke goes 1-1 at state qualifier
BROCKPORT — Fillmore’s Eben Schilke won his first match at the Section 5 individual state qualifier tournament before bowing out with a loss in the second round.
Schilke defeated Caledonia-Mumford’s Lorenzo Martello 10-7, then lost to Hilton’s Remy McDamara 10-0.
In the doubles tournament, Cal-Mum’s Michael Gere and Max Poray edged Fillmores Joe Derck and Jack Boon 10-8.
“Proud of how the guys competed today,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Joe and Jack had their chances to advance and just came up short. Eben played a solid first match, but just struggled to finish points in the second round.”
WEDNESDAY
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Oswayo Valley 3, Otto-Eldred 2
PORTVILLE — Wednesday’s first round went to the Terrors in three sets, by Alexis Prince and Jahden Smith, 24-22, 10-21, 15-12. OV struck back, tying it up 1-1 with Dana Williams and Wynter Turek in another tough three setter: 21-14, 8-21, 15-10. The Terrors made another comeback forcing it to be 2-1 with Bailee Olmstead and Baylee Francis winning, 21-14, 21-13.
OV’s No. 1s tied again, 2-2, with a 21-5, 21-13 win by Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook. The twos team of Natalie Maurer and MaKenna Manning sealed the dual for OV (2-1) with a 23-21, 21-17 win. O-E fell to 0-3.
Portville 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
PORTVILLE — Portville’s Emily Jordan and Brielle Fidurko struck first with a convincing 21-10, 21-9, followed by Jillian Stebbins and Lillian Bentley’s 21-8, 21-10 victory.
The team of Ava Haynes and Adriana Ensell took the third point to seal the dual with a 21-11, 21-15, helping Portville improve to 3-0. Adelyn Walker and Ali Haynes won in the fourth 21-13, 21-13 before Portville’s ones team of Tori Unverdorben and Mia Rhinehart finished the sweep with a 21-9, 21-11 win. B-R fell to 2-1.
New Penn 5, Olean 0
OLEAN — New Penn improved to 2-1 with a sweep, starting with the duo of Emma Rhinehart and Kambria MacDonald, 21-6, 21-10 followed by Maddie Badlwin and Bella George, 21-12, 21-10.
Hanna Wysocki and Lily Wells sealed the win with a 21-11, 21-15 victory. Emma Pinney and Kendall Case won 21-9, 21-13 and the ones team of Riley Matuszak and Lauren O’Keefe sealed a sweep 21-18, 21-15.
Olean fell to 0-3.