WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville softball team won in convincing fashion quite often during the regular season.
Now, it’s continuing to do so even in the playoffs. And the latest indication of the buzzsaw the Lions have been this year came on Thursday before what coach Matt Burke described as a “tremendous crowd” at Tullar Field.
Top-seeded Wellsville piled up 18 hits and used a game-changing third inning to break open at 15-0, five-inning victory over No. 4 Penn Yann in a Section 5 Class B2 semifinal. A two-time defending Class B titleist, the Lions will now head to their third-straight championship game post-pandemic, where they will meet No. 2 Bath-Haverling (16-2) in a battle of the top two seeds on Saturday at Webster Thomas (1:30 p.m.).
Lindsay Stuck led the Wellsville attack, going 4-for-4 with five RBI. Makenna Dunbar went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Emma Dunaway, the team’s lone senior, finished 2-for-4 in her final home game.
Still scoreless through 2 ½ innings, the Lions (19-1) plated five third-inning runs “and the floodgates opened from there,” Burke said. Wellsville will enter the title contest having outscored a pair of postseason foes by a combined count of 29-0.
“No. 1, our team came prepared to play,” Burke said. “We had great energy, Makenzie (Cowburn) threw a great game, Makenna continues to drive in runs for us, Lindsay swung the bat well. Up and down the order, we were able to really have great swings.
“We played good team defense, and Brazen (Beckwith) has been lock-down defensively as catcher all year.”
Cowburn, again, was virtually unhittable, striking out six with no walks in a five-inning, one-hit shutout. And once more, Wellsville’s hitting was as strong as its hitting and defense. Cowburn also had two hits and two RBI, Averee Palmatier was 2-for-3, Beckwith 2-for-2 and Sawyer Burke 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lions had seven players with multiple hits against a Penn Yan (12-8) pitcher that was hitting 59-60 mph, Burke said.
And now, Wellsville will be playing to win its third-straight sectional championship.
“It’s pretty cool,” Burke said. “We’re not taking anything for granted. Bath (a 3-1 victor over Wayland-Cochocton in the other semifinal) is an excellent team and we’re gonna have to play really well to come out on top.”
CLASS C2 SEMIFINALBolivar-Richburg 10,
Byron-Bergen 5BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg once again fell into an early hole and perhaps took a little bit longer than it wanted to get going.
By the end, however, it found itself in familiar territory — in the win column and heading to yet another sectional championship game.
Facing stiff competition in No. 4 Byron-Bergen and senior pitcher Kendall Phillips, B-R fell behind 1-0 when leadoff hitter Emma Dormann reached first on a hit-by-pitch and, with the help of an error, came all the way around to make it 1-0. As they’ve done a handful of times throughout the year, though, the Wolverines answered and eventually took control, plating two second-inning runs to jump ahead, making it 3-1 in the fourth and then using a seven-run fifth inning in which it batted around to take a comfortable 10-1 advantage.
Byron-Bergen made it 10-2 in the sixth and got three more runs in its final at-bats, but couldn’t quite cut the lead to give B-R a true scare.
Malayna Ayers struck out 11 while allowing just six hits, five of those coming in the sixth and seventh innings with B-R already comfortably ahead. She had a one-hitter through the first five frames as her team was slowed by a couple of errors defensively.
Madigan Harris had three hits, including a double, and a run while McKinlee Harris had three hits and two runs scored for the Wolverines (21-2). Ayers (double) posted two hits while Allison Zilker, Jayna Thomas and Emma Sisson all singled and those four accounted for five runs.
Phillips fanned 13 while surrendering 11 hits and managed to hold B-R to just two runs through the first four innings before the Wolverines’ bats came alive in the fifth, with 11 total batters coming to the plate.
B-R, which has won sectional titles in both C2 and C-3 in the last two campaigns, will look for its third-consecutive crown when it meets No. 3 Dundee/Bradford (16-3), a 2-1 winner over Caledonia-Mumford in the other semifinal, on Saturday at Eastridge (3:30 p.m.).
CLASS D2 SEMIFINALFriendship/Scio 8, Andover/Whitesville 0SCIO — In two regular-season matchups, Friendship/Scio held Andover/Whitesville scoreless while producing more than enough offense to win comfortably.
And so it was in their playoff rematch.
Nevaeh Ross again led the way in multiple facets, racking up 18 strikeouts among 21 outs in the circle while batting 3-for-4 with two home runs, and four RBI. Morgyn Ross and Emily Lamberson both went 3-for-3, with the latter also recording a triple, and Kadence Donohue and Kiara Grover each had a hit and drove in two runs for top-seeded F/S (17-3), which had beaten A/W by margins of 10-0 and 6-0 in two league meetings.
Up 1-0 after the first inning, Friendship/Scio used a five-run second inning to take control. Alfredy the two-time defending Class D2 champions, F/S will look to make it three-straight when they meet No. 3. C.G. Finney in Saturday’s title contest at Fillmore (3:30 p.m.). Finney topped second-seeded Northstar Christian 19-4 in the other semifinal contest.
“It was a nice game all around,” F/S coach Deb Warner said, “and we’re excited to be playing in another championship game.”
Aislinn Hamilton and Makaila Brewster each had a hit for No. 5 Andover/Whitesville (5-14).