WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser picked up two individual wins in the 200 and long jump and ran a leg on both the 400 and 1600 relays to lead Wellsville (158) to wins over Wayland-Cohocton (96) Bolivar-Richburg (92) Jasper-Troupsburg (72) Cuba-Rushford (38) Campbell-Savona (31).
The Lions won six events to earn the team title. Alyssa Dorrough swept the throws, winning the shot put and discus for Wellsville.
Wayland-Cohocton remained within striking distance behind wins in the 1500 and 800 by Celsie Wicker.
Kori Thomas won the 100 hurdles and placed second in the 400 hurdles to lead Bolivar-Richburg. Jasper-Troupsburg won the 3,200 relay in a fourth place team finish.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 124, West Valley 12, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5FRANKLINVILLE — Tyyetta Herman was a quadruple claiming the 100, 200, 400 and long jump in a dominant victory by Franklinville/Ellicottville.
F/E won 15 of the 17 contested events and picked up a pair of wins. Anna Slavinski won the pole vault, 400 hurdles and played a role in the winning 400 relay.
Olivia Harmony picked up two individual wins in the 1500 and 3000 in scoring half of West Valley’s points.
Fillmore 68, GV/Belfast 32Fillmore 61, Scio 24Fillmore 68, Houghton 11GV/Belfast 66, Scio 19GV/Belfast 68, Houghton 12Scio 42, Houghton 11HOUGHTON — Ava Sylvester won the 1,500 and Kiera Engler claimed first in the long jump to help Fillmore pick up three league wins.
Rachel Hatch won the high jump and Grace Russell won the triple jump to also elevate the Eagles to a trio of wins.
Nicole Torraca owned the sprints winning the 100 and 200 to aid Genesee Valley/Belfast as it picked up a pair of league wins.
Melana Davenport won the shot put by four and half inches to help Scio pick up one win.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/Ellicottville 124, West Valley 12, Cattaraugus-LV 5
100: Herman (F) :12.8; 200: Herman (F) :26.9; 400: Herman (F) 1:04.7; 800: Williams (F) 2:38.8; 1,500: Harmony (W) 5:41.8; 3,000: Harmony (W) 12:31.9; 400 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Bish, Kaylie, Slavinski, M. Hulburt) 54.9; 1,600 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Chudy, A. Hulburt, Burton, Bush) 4:56.3; 3,200 relay: Franklinville/Ellicottville (Chudy, Burton, Williams, Herman) 11:13.1; 100 hurdles: Hulburt (F) :17.3; 400 hurdles: Slavinski (F) 1:15.2; long jump: Herman (F) 15-1 1/2; triple jump: Wilkins (F) 25-0; high jump: Bush (F) 4-2; shot put: Herman (F) 31-1; discus: Burton (F) 76-6; pole vault: Slavinski (F) 6-7.
AT WELLSVILLE Wellsville 158, Wayland-Cohocton 96, Bolivar-Richburg 92, Jasper-Troupsburg 72, Cuba-Rushford 38, Campbell-Savona 31
100: Dorrough (We) 13.93; 200: Stisser (We) :28.68; 400: Riquelme (C) 1:09.52; 800: Wicker (W-C) 2:46.23; 1,500: Wicker (W-C) 5:46.91; 3,000: Vosburg (W-C) 14:08.54; 400 relay: Wellsville (Dorrough, Kling, Brantley, Stisser) :55.84; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Brantley, Kling, Viglietta, Stisser) 4:51.16; 3,200 relay: Jasper-Troupsburg (Cornell, K. Lamphier, C. Lamphier, Perry) 11:56.87; 100 hurdles: Thomas (B) :19.74; 400 hurdles: Kling (We) 1:21.5; long jump: Stisser (We) 14-05 3/4; triple jump: Gray (W-C) 29-04; high jump: Gayton (B) 4-5; shot put: Dorrough (We) 29-10 3/4; discus: Dorrough (We) 92-09; pole vault: Reed (C) 7-0.
AT HOUGHTON Fillmore 68, GV/Belfast 32 Fillmore 61, Scio 24 Fillmore 68, Houghton 11 GV/Belfast 66, Scio 19 GV/Belfast 68, Houghton 12 Scio 42, Houghton 11
100: Torraca (H) :14.1; 200: Torraca (H) :30.0; 400: Borden (G) 1:09.5; 800: Engler (F) 2:51.1; 1,500: Sylvester (F) 6:25; 3,000: Russell (F) 13:05.6; 400 relay: GV/Belfast (G. Russell, H. Russell, Engler, Hatch); 1,600 relay: GV/Belfast (Grunsdorf, Gambino, Zillgitt, Borden) 5:03.7; 3,200 relay: Not held; 100 hurdles: Hazelton (G) :22.3; 400 hurdles: Not held; long jump: Engler (F) 12-7 1/2; triple jump: G. Russell (F) 26-3 1/2; high jump: Hatch (F) 4-5; shot put: Davenport (S) 29-6 1/2; discus: Beardsley (F) 62-1; pole vault: Not held.