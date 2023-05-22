CANANDAIGUA — As the lower seed team on the road, it was important to the Wellsville baseball team to get off to a strong start.
It turns out the Lions did just that, and then some.
Wellsville set the tone in its first at-bats, collecting five runs capped by a two-run home run from Tyler Vogel, en route to a head-turning 21-4 triumph over the No. 2 seed, North Rose-Wolcott, in a Section 5 Class B2 quarterfinal on Monday.
North Rose-Wolcott was able to pull within 5-2 in the third inning, but the Lions put up matching five-run frames in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Logan Dunbar went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double while also securing a complete-game victory from the pitcher’s mound, striking out nine while allowing just one earned run along the way. He, Alex Green (double), Vogel and Aidan Riley all finished with three hits and Matt Ritter was 2-for-4 with four RBI for the seventh-seeded Lions (10-11), who will meet No. 3 Bath in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“We just got off to a hot start,” Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt acknowledged. “It was huge to get off and get five runs in the first. We just punched them in the mouth in the first inning and just rode that momentum through the entire game. We hit the ball very well, we just need to pick up the ball a little better (as Wellsville had seven errors).”
Of Dunbar’s effort, Delahunt added, “We didn’t play great defense behind him, but we got a super performance from him today.”
North Rose-Wolcott finished the year 15-5.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL Bolivar-Richburg 1, Red Jacket 0NUNDA — James Margeson led off the sixth inning with a double and later came home with what proved to be the winning run as B-R survived a push from sixth-seeded Red Jacket.
In a playoff pitchers’ duel, Caden Allen tossed six shutout innings and he and Buchholz combined to hold Red Jacket (11-8) to four hits. Aiden Reed went the distance for Red Jacket, striking out 10 while allowing just one run on three hits.
Margeson scored on an infield hit from Buchholz that richocheted into the outfield. Landon Barkley had the other hit for the third-seeded Wolverines (18-4).
“(Reed) threw very well for them today,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “He mixed things up and kept us off balance. Caden threw another nice game for us, and we played solid defense behind him. He threw strikes, made them put it in play, our fielders did the work and Trey came in and closed the door.
He added: “We kept our composure, which is huge. Things weren’t going our way and we just kept our composure. It was nice to see that we could win a tight game like that.”
With No. 7 York’s upset of second-seeded Warsaw, B-R will get to host York in Wednesday’s semifinals.
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALSFillmore 12, Keshequa 0FILLMORE — Mitchell Ward (2 hits) launched a home run and totaled three RBI and two runs to power Fillmore in its playoff opener.
Luke Colombo and Nolan Krzeminski also had two hits, with the latter posting an RBI and three runs and Damon Potter hit the triple that jump-started a five-run third inning for the top-seeded Eagles (16-1).
Brent Zubikowski tossed five shutout innings and he and Potter held No. 9 Keshequa (5-15) to just one total hit.
“It’s a fun time of year, that’s all I can say,” said Fillmore coach Bill Nolan, whose team is the reigning Class D1 champion. “It’s exciting to watch, it’s fun baseball. It was a nice game, and that’s what we want.”
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Elba 14, Hinsdale 1HINSDALE — Connor Scott went 2-for-4 with four RBI and struck out over four innings to power No. 5 Elba.
Scott and two others combined to hold Hinsdale to two hits and a run in the seventh inning. Gage Chamberlain hit a home run and Nick Scott finished 2-for-5 with four RBI for Elba (7-13).
“They played in a really tough league, so they’re definitely better than their record indicates,” said Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney, whose team finished the year 7-12. “They were a solid team top to bottom and they had really good pitching from start to finish.”
For the Bobcats, Damion Brown and Robert Childs accounted for the two hits while Childs plated the lone run.
Lima Christian 7, Friendship/Scio 0
NUNDA — No. 2 Lima Christian (10-6) will meet No. 3 C.G. Finney in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Seventh-seeded Friendship/Scio’s season ended at 5-14.
AT FILLMORE
R H E
Keshequa 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Fillmore 005 025 x — 12 11 1 Aiden Upright (6 SO, 2 BB), Grey Miller (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Owen Pike Brent Zubikowski (5 SO, 4 BB), Damon Potter (6) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski
HR:
Mitchell Ward (F)
AT NUNDA
R H E
Red Jacket 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 B-R 000 001 x — 1 3 3 Aiden Reed (10 SO, 1 BB) and J. McHugh Caden Allen (4 SO, 2 BB), Trey Buchholz (7) and Aydin Sisson
AT CANANDAIGUA
R H E
Wellsville 500 555 1 — 21 19 7 NR-Wolcott 101 000 2 — 4 6 4 Logan Dunbar (9 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green Logan Caves (7 SO, 5 BB), Axton Paul (4) (2 BB), Cody Crane (6) (5 SO, 2 BB) and Nicholas Gilbert
HR:
Tyler Vogel (W)
AT HINSDALE
R H E
Elba 241 610 0 — 14 10 2 Hinsdale 000 000 1 — 1 2 3 Connor Scott (8 SO), Angelo Penna (5) (3 SO, 2 BB), Mason Vigiano (7) (2 SO) and Gage Chamberlain Xander Pascucci (2 SO, 4 BB), Henry Schwartz (3) (1 SO, 6 BB), Damion Brown (4) (2 SO, 2 BB) and Peyton Keller
HR: Chamberlain (E)