WELLSVILLE — The Portville girls basketball team was already down one starter in star forward Lillian Bentley, who’d suffered a knee injury prior to Friday’s contest.
It lost another, Jackie Scanlon, throughout the course of the game.
And Wellsville took advantage of the key PCS absences.
Makenna Dunbar (3 assists) just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds and Wellsville took control relatively early in a 52-25 home-opening triumph over the Panthers in an intersectional non-league matchup.
Natalie Adams registered 11 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists and Averee Palmatier grabbed seven rebounds for the Lions (3-3). Wellsville understood that it had beaten a short-handed Portville team, but could feel good about earning a convincing win over one of the top programs in the Big 30.
“We’ll definitely take away some positives, especially in that third quarter, we didn’t fold (with a double-digit lead),” Wellsville coach Michell Alvord said. “Yesterday, Portville didn’t have school and we didn’t have after-school activities, so (we had) no practice, so I was even worried about tonight.
“We didn’t find out until after school today that Bentley was out, but we’re happy with the way the kids responded. We really liked the balance and just the effort. We didn’t let up, we got a great lead, we kept it going, we played our game and we were able to stick with a gameplan.”
Teagan Kosinski had a team-best nine points for the Panthers (3-1).
“Obviously, Portville wasn’t at full strength,” Alvord went on, “but it’s still something we need to build upon and keep going. We had a close game with Olean (last week) and we have them again at home (on Wednesday), so hopefully we can take another step in that one.
“It was nice to finally be able to get a home game.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Cuba-Rushford 39, Bolivar-Richburg 27BOLIVAR — Tied 9-9 through the first quarter, Cuba-Rushford pulled away with a 14-2 second quarter, leading by 12 at halftime en route to a win by that same margin.
Taylor Searle led C-R (4-3) with 13 points.
“We didn’t shoot very well tonight but we found a way to score points and played well enough defensively to grind this one out,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said.
Caitlyn Steiner scored 12 points to lead B-R (3-3).
NON-LEAGUEPioneer 60, Olean 32YORKSHIRE — Delaney Petri tallied 15 points and Alyssa Boldt posted 10 to key Pioneer in an all-Big 30 non-league matchup.
Olean held a 9-5 first-quarter lead and had it tied at halftime (22-22), but the Panthers took over in the final 16 minutes, outscoring the Huskies, 38-10. Celsey Colombo chipped in three blocks for Pioneer (3-1).
Leah Williams scored 13 points as Olean (2-1) suffered its first loss.
FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENT
New Life Christian 37, Genesee Valley/Belfast 34FRANKLINVILLE — Brightleen Ngunyi notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and New Life held on for a first-round triumph.
Marceline Hutter registered 17 points for New Life (4-0), which will meet Franklinville in today’s championship game. New Life brought a 31-26 lead into the final quarter, but later trailed briefly before making a couple key plays down the stretch.
“We had a six-point first-quarter lead and then it was a back-and-forth affair throughout,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “GV/Belfast came back in the fourth and at one point actually went up by one. We went on a little run with two minutes to go to get it up to four and just held on.”
Anna Drozdowski and Mary Hamer each had 12 points for GV/Belfast (2-3).
Franklinville 65, Hinsdale 17FRANKLINVILLE — Sofia Bentley’s big first half and Megan Jackson’s big second half led host Franklinville to a first-round tournament win with 21 points each.
Bentley made all five of her team’s 3-pointers in the win and had 16 of her 21 points in the first half. Jackson had 16 second-half points, 12 in the fourth quarter.
Olivia Frank added 11 points for the Panthers (2-2), who will host New Life in their tournament tile game.
Jaylee Jimerson scored eight points for Hinsdale (0-6).
AT BOLIVAR Cuba-Rushford (39)
Larabee 2 0-0 5, Maples 2 1-2 5, Retz 2 0-0 4, Lavery 2 0-0 4, Demick 2 0-0 4, Searle 5 1-2 13, Duvall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 2-14 39.
Bolivar-Richburg (27)
Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Sisson 1 0-1 2, Giardini 0 1-2 1, Crowley 2 0-4 4, Ayers 2 1-2 6, Steiner 6 0-0 12. Totals: 12 2-9 27. C-R 9 23 33 39 B-R 9 11 18 27
Three-point goals: C-R 3 (Searle 2, Larabee); B-R 1 (Ayers). Total fouls: C-R 9, B-R 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Hinsdale (17)
Sutton 2 1-2 5, Jimerson 4 0-0 8, Miller 1 0-0 2, Tuttle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-2 17.
Franklinville (65)
Marchese 2 0-0 4, Jackson 9 3-5 21, Bentley 7 2-3 21, Bowers 1 0-0 2, Frank 5 1-4 11, Chase 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 6-12 65. Hinsdale 4 12 14 17 F’ville 13 31 47 65
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 0; F’ville 5 (Bentley 5). Total fouls: Hinsdale 9, F’ville 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT YORKSHIRE Olean (32)
Finch 2 1-2 6, Burt 1 1-2 3, Kratts 1 0-0 2, Williams 5 0-2 13, Benjamin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 12 2-6 32.
Pioneer (60)
Rumfola 1 3-4 5, Colombo 2 0-4 4, Boldt 5 0-0 12, Petri 7 0-0 15, Dodge 4 0-0 8, Eastman 1 0-0 3, Barber 2 0-0 4, Felber 2 0-0 4, Mason 2 1-2 5. Totals: 26 4-10 60. Olean 9 22 28 32 Pioneer 5 22 42 60
Three-point goals: Olean 6 (Finch, Williams 3, Benjamin 2); Pioneer 4 (Boldt, Petri, Eastman). Total fouls: Olean 15, Pioneer 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Portville (25)
Kosinski 3 2-4 9, Foster 0 1-2 1, DeFazio 1 1-2 4, Haynes 1 2-2 4, Dickerson 1 0-2 2, Lyle 2 1-1 5. Totals: 8 7-13 25.
Wellsville (52)
Stuck 0 2-4 2, Adams 3 3-4 11, Sebastian 1 3-5 5, Parks 3 0-0 6, Robbins 2 2-4 6, Reitz 1 0-0 3, Palmatier 2 2-3 6, Dunbar 5 2-6 13. Totals: 17 14-26 52. Portville 8 11 17 25 Wellsville 16 26 41 52
Three-point goals: PCS 2 (Kosinski, DeFazio); Wellsville 4 (Adams 2, Reitz, Dunbar). Total fouls: PCS 22, Wellsville 13. Fouled out:
Haynes (P), Dickerson (P).
JV:
Portville, 30-29, OT.
AT FRANKLINVILLE GV/Belfast (34)
Drozdowski 5 1-4 12, Hamer 6 0-0 12, Proctor 2 0-0 5, Bigelow 1 0-0 2, Grusenforf 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 1-4 34.
New Life Christian (37)
Hutter 8 1-6 17, Ngunyi 5 2-2 12, Bluntt 1 0-0 2, Quampah 0 2-2 2, Rhodes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 5-10 37. GV/Belfast 6 15 26 34 New Life 12 22 31 37
Three-point goals: GV/B (Drozdowski, Proctor, Grusendorf); NLC (none). Total fouls: GV/B 10, NLC 7. Fouled out: None.