WELLSVILLE — Tied entering the fourth quarter, the Wellsville girls basketball team pulled ahead of Olean with a 17-12 quarter, edging the Huskies in a 52-47 non-league victory Wednesday night.
Jaelynn Knapp led Wellsville (6-0) with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists while Marley Adams added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists; and Makenna Dunbar had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Emily Costello made seven assists with three rebounds.
“I’m going to be honest, Olean gave us everything that we could handle,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said, “which I expected. It’s the first time we’ve seen pressure, the first time we’ve seen the speed and pressure that they have. My kids just gritted it out.”
Leah Williams made six 3-pointers on her way to 23 points for Olean (1-3) and grabbed five rebounds. Jezerae Fayson added 15 points and seven rebounds.
“Leah Williams is a tough matchup for any of us,” Alvord added. “She played a heck of a game, so we’ll have our hands full when we play them again. We definitely gritted it out and definitely played strong. It’s nice to have senior leadership, that’s the biggest thing.”
Olean made just four of its 15 free throws, while Wellsville was 8-for-13.
“We’ve had two really close games where we could have pulled through with free throws,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We’re getting better, but free throws are killing us right now. We’re bummed with the loss but we are seeing some improvement.”
CCAA EAST Salamanca 38, Franklinville 33
FRANKLINVILLE — Jillian Rea scored 11 points for Salamanca (2-4, 2-0) as the Warriors earned their second straight league victory.
Bella Wolfe made five blocks with eight rebounds and Lezly McComber also grabbed eight boards. Aubrey Hogan had five rebounds and three steals, Makenzie Crouse had seven boards and Makenzie Oakes made four assists.
For Franklinville, Megan Jackson scored 10 points.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 50, Archbishop Walsh 33BOLIVAR — Jessica Majot scored 28 points to pace Bolivar-Richburg, which snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-5.
Springville 49, Pioneer 48
SPRINGVILLE — Pioneer fell to 3-3 with a last-second heartbreaker despite 18 points for Sarah Morris.
Mackenzie Owens made two free throws with .8 seconds remaining in regulation to seal the win for Springville.
Jasper-Troupsburg 63, Scio/Friendship 26GREENWOOD — Kayla Atherton scored 15 points, Lauren Ross had 12 points and Natalie Cornell had 11 points for Jasper-Troupsburg.
Neveah Ross scored nine points as Scio/Friendship fell to 2-4.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Salamanca (38)
Hogan 2 1-4 5, K. Crouse 4 0-1 9, Wolfe 2 0-0 4, McComber 2 0-0 4, Rea 4 2-2 11, Oakes 1 0-0 2, M. Crouse 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 4-9 38.
Franklinville (33)
Jackson 3 3-4 10, Tatlow 0 2-2 2, Bentley 3 0-2 7, Slavinski 1 0-0 2, Herman 3 2-8 9, Frank 0 3-4 3. Totals: 10 10-20 33. Sala. 14 18 27 38 F’ville 5 20 29 33
Three-point goals: Sala. 2 (K. Crouse, Rea); F’ville 3 (Jackson, Bentley, Herman). Total fouls: Sala. 23, F’ville 13. Fouled out:
McComber (S).
AT GREENWOOD Scio/Friendship (26)
Ross 2 5-11 9, Calhoun 1 0-0 2, Bolzan 1 0-0 2, Donohue 1 3-4 5, Davenport 3 0-2 6, Drumm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 8-17 26.
Jasper-Troupsburg (63)
Stuart 2 0-0 4, Atherton 4 5-8 15, Ross 5 0-0 12, Z. Cornell 4 1-1 9, N. Cornell 5 1-2 11, Potter 1 0-0 2, Freeman 2 0-0 4, Miles 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 7-11 63. S/F 4 13 20 26 J-T 12 23 48 63
Three-point goals: S/F 0; J-T 4 (Atherton 2, Ross 2). Total fouls: S/F 11, J-T 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Olean (47)
Gibbons 1 0-2 2, Parks-Barker 1 0-0 2, Fayson 5 3-4 15, Kratts 2 0-3 5, Williams 8 1-6 23. Totals: 17 4-15 47.
Wellsville (52)
M. Adams 5 1-2 11, Mess 0 0-2 0, Costello 3 0-0 6, Knapp 6 5-5 17, Robbins 2 0-0 6, Coleman 1 0-1 2, Dunbar 4 2-3 10. Totals: 21 8-13 52. Olean 7 22 35 47 Wellsville 8 20 35 52
Three-point goals: Olean 9 (Fayson 2, Kratts, Williams 6); Wellsville 2 (Robins 2). Total fouls: Olean 17, Wellsville 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville, 44-19.