Saints Steelers Football

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt encourages fans to make noise during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

 AP Photo/Don Wright

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt felt the familiar and still indescribable jolt the moment he emerged from the tunnel.

Two months spent standing on the sideline while his torn left pectoral muscle healed deprived the Pittsburgh star linebacker of the lifeblood that sustains him and the Steelers of a player that can change the arcs of games, if not entire seasons.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social