Steve Watson made two trips to the Reilly Center while playing for the Rutgers men’s basketball team in the late 1980s. He was a member of the Dayton athletics staff when the Flyers visited St. Bonaventure in the 2000-01 campaign.
For all of his long-standing and deep-seated connections, he has seen Bona from the other side.
This, though, he admits, will be much different.
On Tuesday, in a wholly surprising yet satisfying twist, the Atlantic 10 announced that it was adding Loyola-Chicago as a full member beginning in the 2022-23 season. For the league’s broader fan base, the story was that it had made a slam-dunk addition, bringing in another basketball-centric program from a big market, one with both a highly successful recent past (with a Cinderella-like run to the Final Four in 2018 and a trip to the Sweet 16 last March) and a promising future.
FOR LOCALS, however, the equally compelling subplot was that it meant a return to the A-10 for Watson, the former Bona athletic director who’s now in his eighth-year in that same position at Loyola.
It signified a return home, whether next year or the one after.
And that’s as special for Watson, a Franklinville native and 1986 Archbishop Walsh graduate, as it is a small matter of two worlds colliding.
“It’ll be different, I mean there’s no doubt about that,” he acknowledged in a phone call Wednesday. “I’ve been back (to the area) since I left St. Bonaventure, but I haven’t been back for a game.
“That’s a special place, I grew up there, spent a ton of time in the Reilly Center as a kid, so it was a dream to be able to go back there and be the athletic director. Now to have to go back and compete against the Bonnies, that’s gonna be different, difficult, tough … it’ll be funky, but (I’m) really looking forward to it; so many great people and friends and family out there, it’ll be a lot of fun.”
THEIR PATHS crossed once before, in 2018, when both Bona and Loyola were placed in the Dallas-based portion of the NCAA Tournament. That’s where, on the same day, the Ramblers began their run to the Final Four and the Bonnies’ season came to an end with a 77-62 loss to Florida.
And it only made sense that they’d one day see each other again.
Loyola checks just about every box for being the 15th member of the A-10, all the way down to the fact that it’s a private, Catholic school with a basketball-crazy fanbase, in much the same breath as Bona, Dayton and Saint Joseph’s.
The A-10, under commissioner Bernadette McGlade, has become particularly adept at scooping up the big “mid-major” of the moment, those typically coming off a relatively recent NCAA run, from VCU (and for one season Butler) and George Mason, to Davidson and now Loyola. The Ramblers, similar to the former, especially, seem to have real staying power, collecting Top 25 votes again this season.
Watson is thrilled that his teams will now have the opportunity to play in a number of bigger markets, against a higher level of competition. And for him, that includes a visit to the biggest one from a sentimental standpoint: Olean.
“It’s funny, I used that line at the press conference today,” he said. “I said how excited our athletes and coaches are to go to New York, D.C., Philly and, of course, Olean. And only like three people in the room really understood what I was talking about.
“For me, it’s just special. I can’t tell you how many people — Bonnies, alums and people who live in Olean and Allegany — have reached out. It’s exciting. It’s going to be a cool experience all the way around.”
WATSON acknowledged that Loyola and Bona had talked over the years about scheduling a regular season game, but that “for one reason or another” it never quite came to fruition. For him, it’s somewhat bittersweet that they’ll be each on each other’s schedules at least once next winter.
“Quite honestly, I’m not sure how motivated I was to get out there and play against the Bonnies, because that’s gonna be a different feel,” admitted Watson, who served as the Bona AD from 2006-14 and made one of the more momentous moves in program history by hiring Mark Schmidt as the men’s basketball coach in the spring of 2007.
“We (played Bona) when I was at Dayton, but it’s not the same thing. I loved Dayton; Dayton was a great place, I had a great experience there. It’s different now. I’ve been out here for seven years at Loyola, I feel great about where we are. But St. Bonaventure … that’s home, so it’ll be different.”
FIFTEEN years after initially being hired, Watson’s time as an AD, in some ways, has come full circle.
Only now, he has a familiar name by his side.
Much like Bona has its long list of fan-favorite friars, priests and chaplains, Loyola boasts the most notable in the nation in 102-year-old Sister Jean Schmidt, whose celebrity began that 2018 weekend in Dallas.
Sister Jean, Watson noted, is as excited about making the jump to the A-10 as he is.
“She’s the best,” he said, before adding playfully, “I talked to her shortly after I spoke to the coaches, before this thing went public. I had a conversation with her, and she gave the move the blessing, which is important.
“She’s super excited, and, of course, the first thing she asks us for … she wants scouting reports. She wants to get information, so she can read up on the Atlantic 10. She’s into it. She’s been a big part of what we do; it was really cool in 2018 for the rest of the world to see what a special person she is.”
He added: “She was kind of Loyola’s secret, and then for her to get that international — because if you say national to her, she’ll correct you — (fame), it was just really cool to see.”