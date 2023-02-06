OLEAN — To clinch a league title Monday night, the Salamanca boys basketball team encountered one of the closest challenges of its CCAA West I schedule so far.
Olean, the reigning West I champions, took first-place Salamanca down the wire, but the Warriors kept their perfect league record intact at 8-0.
The Huskies trailed Salamanca 30-19 at halftime but tied the score 42-42 after three quarters and took an early fourth quarter lead, holding on by as many five points with four minutes to play. But a big finish from the Warriors held off the challenge from the Huskies as Salamanca won 63-56 in CCAA West I play.
“We were up five with under four (minutes), and obviously credit to Salamanca, they made some big plays down the stretch,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We just missed a couple free throws at bad times and they just made a couple more plays down the stretch.”
Lucus Brown paced Salamanca (15-2 overall) with 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while Andy Herrick added 13 points.
Salamanca clinched the league title over second-place Fredonia (6-2) with two games remaining and a head-to-head tiebreaker. The West I title is Salamanca’s first league crown since 2013-14.
Thomas Bates led Olean with 17 points, Jack DeRose had 13 points and Cade Anastasia had 10 points.
“I was really, really proud of our overall effort, especially on the defensive end,” Kolasinski added. “Guys really, really came to compete. Obviously facing a very difficult opponent in Salamanca, they're coming in undefeated in the league, they're the No. 1 seed right now in the B2s, so we knew it was going to be a really tough matchup. But the guys really played hard and we had two of our starters get three fouls in the first half, so that was something that we had to battle through on top of the fact that we're playing a really tough opponent. So we started to let it slip a little bit at the end of the first half and we went in (to halftime) down 11, but our guys really came out and seemed unfazed with the foul situation and everything in the third quarter and really hit some shots.”
While Olean (7-11, 1-7) fell short of a potential signature win, the Huskies’ effort encouraged the fourth-year coach.
“What we're talking about right now is disregarding our record and just understanding that we feel we haven't played to our fullest,” Kolasinski said. “We've had a lot of games where for whatever reason, we feel like we have not played for a full 32 minutes and we feel like we can maybe do something down the stretch here. And who knows, you get into the playoffs and you're not going to have a good seed, but anything can happen.”
CCAA EAST I
Falconer 61, Portville 39
FALCONER — Falconer claimed the victory with four players in double-digit scoring, led by Rodger Markham’s 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Jase Smith had 14 points, Mathis Baehr had 11 points and Nathan Bailey had 10 points. Dom Delaney grabbed 10 rebounds.
Marcus Wilson and Cole Faulkner led Portville with eight points each.
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 53, North Collins 40
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville clinched at least a share of the CCAA East II championship, improving to 8-0 in divisional games.
Owen Chudy led the Eagles (10-7, 8-0) with 15 points and five rebounds while Caedon Wyatt had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Braylon Wyatt marked four assists and four steals. The Eagles can clinch an outright title by winning either of their final two league games or with another North Collins loss.
For North Collins (9-6, 6-2), Matt Sweet had 14 points and Derek Ebersole added 12 points.
“It was kind of like what we’ve done lately in our season, it was a lot of defense and balanced scoring,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “It wasn’t anything flashy tonight, but these guys work really hard on the defensive end.
“Their top scorers, we held them in check with 12 and 14 and they had to earn those 12 and 14 that we gave up.”
Franklinville 46, Forestville 45
FRANKLINVILLE — A free throw from Beau Bielecki with two seconds remaining gave Franklinville the lead in a nailbiter, holding on after Forestville rallied late to erase the Panthers’ lead.
Franklinville led 43-39 late in the fourth before Forestville scored the next six points. But Bretton Blecha’s layup tied the game at 45-45 before Bielecki drew a foul late in a tie game.
Blecha led the Panthers (8-10, 4-4) with a double-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Bielecki had 18 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists.
For Forestville, Brayden Smith scored 17 points and Joe Villafranca added 10.
“It was a well-played game on both sides,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “Both teams really battled their hearts out. I was really proud of my boys for the hustle and effort that they give night in and night out.”
Pine Valley 40, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 34
SOUTH DAYTON — Tied 18-18 at halftime, Pine Valley outscored Cattaraugus-Little Valley 12-4 in the third quarter and held off the Timberwolves for the win.
CLV fell to 1-7 in league play (1-16 overall).
CCAA WEST I
Allegany-Limestone 86, Dunkirk 60
ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua poured in 32 points on his Senior Night, leading Allegany-Limestone (14-3, 5-3) to the victory.
DeCapua also had nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Fellow senior Michael Frederick posted a double-double with 20 points, 11 boards and five assists. Seniors Gabe Ramadhan (12 assists) and Gavin Truman (11 rebounds) also heavily contributed to the victory and sophomore Carson Kwiatkowski scored 14 points.
For Dunkirk (1-13, 0-8), Greg Orcutt scored 19 points and Lorenzo Lewis added 11 points.
“I thought we did a really good job offensively from just about start to finish,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson noted. “We had 23 assists as a team and we did a really good job finding each other for easy baskets. Anthony and Mike Frederick both had a great night offensively and contributed on the glass as well.”
IAC
Falk School 75, Archbishop Walsh 55
OLEAN — Kellan Brady scored 28 points and Luca Quinn added 19 in a loss for Archbishop Walsh.
For Stanley G. Falk School, Joseph McGhee scored 11 points, Christopher Simmons had 17 points, Noah Robinson added 14 and Jamal Webster had 10.