It would be difficult to come up with a better senior-season résumé.
Fillmore’s Mitchell Ward had already established himself as one of the best boys soccer forwards in the area as a two-time Big 30 All-Star as a sophomore and junior, winning the 2020 Big 30 Player of the Year as a sophomore. But the end of his junior year left a bitter taste for Ward and the rest of his Eagles teammates.
Fillmore finished one game short of the program’s first-ever New York state championship in 2021. It wouldn’t repeat the same heartbreak.
Fillmore went a perfect 23-0 with a victory in the NYSPHSAA Class D championship and Ward was the engine for that history-making team’s offense.
For his leadership and goal-scoring prowess, Ward won the Rich Sullivan Award for Big 30 Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the second time in his career. He won the vote over one fellow nominee, Allegany-Limestone’s record-setting goalkeeper, Jack Conroy.
“It’s awesome. I’ve played with a lot of these guys, they’re all really great players,” Ward said of the Big 30 POY prize. “Just seeing the competition, I guess, how steep it is to win this, it means a lot. It’s a big award, one of the better ones I’ve ever gotten.”
WARD REWROTE the Fillmore scoring record book and put himself among the best in Section 5 boys’ history. His 47 goals this fall set the Fillmore boys’ single-season record and rank third in Section 5 history. He finished his career with 119 goals (a Fillmore record and fifth in Section 5) and 45 assists (also Fillmore’s best and 11th in Section 5).
But clearly, there was one prize he had his eye on far more than any record or award.
“It’s no doubt, the state championship,” Ward said of his favorite moment this season. “Winning that state championship … every guy on the team worked endlessly for it, and seeing the happiness that it brought the coaches, the fans, all the guys on the team, there’s nothing that beats that.”
Fillmore’s first-year head coach, Jarrett Vosburg, described Ward as a “special kid” after the state title win.
“Obviously, he’s talented, but the talent isn’t what makes him the player that he is; it’s the work ethic and the leadership skills,” Vosburg said. “Every night this summer before preseason started he was out here on the soccer field hitting shots or doing whatever it took to take his game to the next level. It showed this year.”
UPON FILLMORE’S state championship loss last year, a 3-1 decision to Mount Academy, Ward told teammates “we’ll be back” coming off the field. Ever since, Ward kept a headline on his bedroom wall: “Fillmore loses in state championship.”
“I woke up to that every morning and I know it never left my mind and it never left the rest of the guys’ minds either,” he said. “We knew we wanted to be back there and this time we wanted to finish it.”
A year later, Fillmore did exactly that. Ward scored three goals in the Eagles’ two games in Middletown: twice in a 3-2 overtime semifinal win over Greenport (with an assist on the game-winner) and once in a 2-0 win over Chazy.
Ward still reflects on the feeling that rushed over the Eagles after the final whistle of the 2-0 win over Chazy.
“You can see, there’s a video online of my coach Jordan (Mullen) running over and grabbing coach Vosburg and that’s awesome,” Ward said. “And seeing all the guys run out and coach Wit (Mike Witkowski) comes up and picks me up off the ground. That was awesome. And then of course walking out in the tunnel and there’s hundreds of Fillmore fans there ready to celebrate. That was the coolest.”
FILLMORE’S Class of 2023 valedictorian, Ward said he hopes to continue playing soccer in college but is currently undecided on a school.
He embraced the pressure of his senior season.
“There’s always a lot of pressure going into big games, and early in the season I kind of treated it like I did the rest of my career where every game is just kind of a business trip to win,” Ward said. “But then once you get going, you kind of realize there’s not a lot left and you’ve got to start to enjoy it. There’s a lot of pressure to make a play or be the player, but I had a lot of great guys around me, so it was never just on me.”
Ward’s name will likely remain a part of Fillmore boys soccer lore for many, many years. He’s (again) the third player from Fillmore to win POY accolades, alongside Jesse Woolsey (2005) and Ryan Campbell (shared, 2007). But he hopes he’s remembered at the school for more than just the records he smashed.
“It’s easy to say that I want them to remember the goals and stuff like that, but that’s not it honestly,” Ward said. “I had four or five third-, fourth-grade boys come up with pictures they drew of me as superheroes and stuff. That’s the coolest stuff. It’s more about person and character than soccer ability, and I hope they can remember (that).”