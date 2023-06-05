WEBSTER — The Wellsville softball team had won three-straight sectional titles and advanced to the last two Far West Regionals as it staked its claim as one of the area’s best programs. It has consistently been near the top of the state rankings. It’s garnered any number of postseason awards.
In these latter years under Matt Burke, however, there was still a notable goal that the Lions had yet to accomplish.
But on a picture-perfect Saturday — with much of the same squad in place that experienced heartbreak against last year’s Section 6 opponent — they checked that box, and did so in convincing fashion. And that was due largely to the very components that had guided Wellsville to 21 wins in 22 games prior to this regional round — the bat of Makenna Dunbar and the right arm of Makenzie Cowburn.
Dunbar went 3-for-4 and belted two home runs, including a tone-setting two-run shot in the bottom of the first, to power Wellsville to a 15-5 triumph over Iroquois in the Class B Far West Regional at Webster-Schroeder. The Lions (22-1), for the first time under Burke, punched their ticket to this weekend’s New York State Final Four, where they’ll meet Marlboro (Section 9, 18-2) on Friday at the Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.
It’s Wellsville’s second overall trip to the state semifinals, the other coming in 2000 under legendary coach Frank Cady.
“This group of players has been together for a while,” Burke said afterward. “We were knocking on the door last year and it’s so gratifying to see that all of their hard work paid off and the result is an opportunity to get to the state final four. This group of young ladies certainly deserves this opportunity.”
He added: “Overall I couldn’t be happier with the performance of our team. The bigger the stage the more that Makenzie rises to the occasion … and Makenna was locked in today at the plate.”
A year ago in this game, Wellsville fell into a 4-0 first-inning hole and, despite its loaded lineup, was stifled by Depew and pitcher Jordan Kranick, suffering its only shutout loss of the season (5-0). On Saturday, it was the first to pounce and ultimately, as has been the case all year, couldn’t be stopped.
Dunbar finished with six RBI while launching her ninth and 10th home runs of the year. Cowburn struck out eight with three walks and allowed just one earned run on eight hits while securing her 14th triumph of the year.
Trailing 2-0 early, Iroquois actually tied it with a two-run top of the second, scoring on an error and an infield hit. But the Lions rattled off the next nine runs to all but seal it.
Burke’s team regained the lead with a three-run third, highlighted by a two-run, bases-loaded single from Natalie Adams, who finished with three RBI. It then broke the game open with a six-run fourth, highlighted by four RBI base hits in five at-bats.
A year after managing just three hits against Depew, the Lions exploded for 18 against the Chiefs, with just about everybody in the lineup contributing.
Cowburn, as she typically does, helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Sawyer Burke went 3-for-5, Emma Dunaway was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Lindsey Stuck was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Brazen Beckwith ripped a two-run double. Additionally, Marissa Ordway was 2-for-3.
Iroquois pitching issued just three total walks, but that mattered little with the way Wellsville was hitting.
“Our offense is 1-9, they can do a lot of damage,” Burke said to wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “Today, Makenna hit a couple of home runs. That’s not surprising, because that’s what she does. She drives in runs and makes a big difference. We worked our way out of some first-inning jitters, and after that, we had our feet right under us and took it from there.”
Iroquois got a run back in the top of the fifth, but the Wellsville onslaught only continued. In the bottom half, Dunbar, still only a sophomore, smacked her second home run of the game to make it 13-3 and send the Lions’ dugout into a frenzy. By that point, the celebration had essentially begun.
But this victory went well beyond the key impacts made by Dunbar and Cowburn.
“Brazen had an outstanding game behind the plate,” said Burke, who’s guided the Lions to a mark of 42-5 over the last two seasons, “and we had competitive at-bats all through our order all day. Sawyer did a great job sparking the offense. After we got the early-game jitters out, we played excellent defense.”
Noting the mental toughness his team displayed, Burke added, “We had prom afterward and we did a great job staying focused for this game and then hustled off for the prom. I’m really really proud of how they stayed in the moment and took care of business.
“Something that flies under the radar is how supportive our parents are and how dedicated our assistant coaches are. It takes a lot to go right to get this far.”
Morgan Kosnik went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Lydia Loos doubled with an RBI for Section 6 Class B champion Iroquois (14-8).