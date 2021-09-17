CUBA — Five aces from Jaelyn Knapp and six from Marley Adams highlighted an impressive serving performance from Wellsville in the Lions’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Cuba-Rushford Thursday night.
Brooklyn Stisser also had 10 kills, seven digs and one block to guide the Lions (2-0) in the Allegany County volleyball matchup. Knapp and Adams each also converted three kills.
Cuba-Rushford’s Brianna Green led the way for the Rebels (1-3) with one ace, six kills and three digs
In addition, Lauren O’Keefe had one ace, one assist, two kills and one dig while Quincy Tyler delivered 11 assists.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Houghton 0
BOLIVAR — Jiannia Nix had 26 kills and two blocks got the job done for Bolivar-Richburg (3-2) earning the victory in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
Kait Graves contributed to a majority of Nix’s kills, tossing 29 assists.
Carmen Crowley also had 5 kills and Haley Mascho 20 digs for the Wolverines.
Jess Prentice had 4 kills and 2 aces and Maddie Paschalis produced nine digs and eight assists for Houghton (1-1).
Fillmore 3, Hinsdale 0
FILLMORE — Zoe Hubbard filled the stat sheet with 17 assists, two kills and five aces to propel Fillmore to a sweeping victory, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15.
Emma Cole also produced, converting 12 kills, three blocks and seven aces to help the Eagles to 3-1.
Ciera Carapellatti had two aces, two kills, six digs, Kaylee Leonard had five digs, eight assists and Kenzington Wesley had five kills for Hinsdale (0-3).
CCAA CENTRAL
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Allegany-Limestone survived a second-set scare but ultimately prevailed in a 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 sweep.
Maris Parmelee led the Gators (6-0, 4-0) with five aces and 10 digs, while Jenna Louser added four aces and seven kills. Isabella Baldwin had six kills while Katie Furlong marked a team-high 20 assists.
Becca Piede had four aces and five assists and Erin Schrantz had three kills for Fredonia (0-5, 0-4).
Portville 3, Falconer 0
JAMESTOWN — Kylie Blessing dished out 30 assists and converted three aces to elevate Portville (4-0) to a victory in straight sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12.
Oliva Cook contributed 12 kills and four aces while Lilian Bently added 8 kills, five digs and three aces.
Tori Unverdorben held down the Panthers' defense, collecting 16 digs and six kills.
Olean 3, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Olean (3-2, 2-2) rolled to a convincing win on the road, sweeping Dunkirk 25-9, 25-11, 25-14.
Adele Dwaileebe (three aces, four digs, one assist and Michelle Droney (two aces, one block) had nine kills each. Leah Williams added seven kills and two aces, Logan Baer made 21 assists with nine aces and Makenna Pancio chipped in seven assists, two aces and five digs.