GOWANDA — For the second time this year, the Ellicottville girls volleyball team went toe-to-toe with Gowanda.
But again, it ended in a loss.
In the first meeting, the Eagles lost to the Panthers in five sets. This time, two sets went to extra points, and Ellicottville pulled out a dramatic 27-25 win in the third set, but fell in four sets, 30-28, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20, in a CCAA East rematch on Monday.
Allison Rowland had a double-double of 12 kills and 13 digs and Tristin Bomberry (2 blocks) racked up 15 kills for the Eagles (4-6). Dalayla Alexander posted 10 digs and Natalee Leiper added 18 assists.
“There were some really great points of volleyball (tonight),” ECS coach Katie Auge said. “There were also some slumps of ‘quicksand’ where our errors started to multiply. When we play together as a team, communicate effectively and control each contact, we play our best volleyball.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Jianna Nix racked up 11 kills and eight aces to power Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 sweep.
Haley Mascho dropped in 10 aces while Carmen Crowley added seven aces for the Wolverines (6-3), who have won three in a row. For Hinsdale (2-6), Jamilyn Giberson posted five aces and five digs and Isabella Noll and Hannah Sutton added three digs and two kills, respectively.
NON-LEAGUE
Houghton 3, Hammondsport 0
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice had a tremendous individual effort of nine aces, eight kills and 13 digs to key Houghton to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 victory.
Maddie Paschalis (2 aces) notched 16 assists and six digs while Emma Retz chipped in eight digs for the Panthers (8-1).
Fillmore 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 1
FILLMORE — Emma Cole registered 19 kills and four aces and Fillmore shook off a tough loss in the first set (27-25) for a 25-27, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17 triumph.
Zoe Hubbard (4 kills) facilitated the offense with 23 assists while Jadyn Mucher posted eight kills and a pair of aces for the Eagles (6-3).