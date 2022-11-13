Vikings Bills Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball under pressure from Minnesota Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks (54) and Patrick Jones II (91) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

ORCHARD PARK — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.

The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.

