FILLMORE — With a bye to the quarterfinals, the Fillmore boys basketball team hadn’t taken the court in nine days.
But you wouldn’t have known it from their performance Saturday.
Carter Sisson was “brilliant,” according to coach Randy Crouch, racking up a near-triple-double of 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Eagles raced to a 74-46 playoff-opening triumph over Honeoye in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal. In addition to the layoff, No. 3 Fillmore also hadn’t even practiced with a rull roster due to injury and illness. But Crouch was pleased with how his team approached the contest under the circumstances.
“I was worried we would come out a little flat,” he acknowledged, “but we had good energy to start. Honeoye surprised us with a couple of early 3s from (Charlie Farrell), but we adjusted and really tightened up defensively. Carter also really was the antidote to their pressure; once he figured out where to attack it, we got a lot of easy baskets.”
Big man Will Roeske notched 18 points and four blocks while Mitch Ward had 13 points. Luke Colombo grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, six on the offensive end. The Eagles used a 19-9 second quarter to take control before extending the lead in the second half.
Fillmore will meet No. 2 Wheatland-Chili in Tuesday’s semifinals.
“We are of course thrilled to get to keep playing,”Crouch went on, “but we will have our hands full with Wheatland-Chili. They are as good as anyone we have faced this year, and we will have to be able to find another gear to come out on top.”
Kyle DiBiase led No. 6 Honeoye (8-11) with 19 points.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 QUARTERFINALWellsville 65, Penn Yan 53WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar powered Wellsville with a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds and Eli Schmidt added 22 points in the Lions’ postseason debut.
Cody Costello scored 10 points and dished out six assists for the No. 4 Lions (12-8).
For No. 5 Penn Yan (10-12), Brigham Hansen had 17 points, Griffin Emerson had 16 points and Tanyon Dunning added 10 points.
The Lions will play No. 1 Dansville on Wednesday in the B2 semifinals.
“Great first sectional victory,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “Penn Yan is a physical and very talented team. We did a great job taking away thier strengths on ‘D.’
“But getting through the quarterfinals isn’t our goal. We’ve got a very tough matchup against an already very accomplished Dansville team. We will have to play our best game of the season to get the win.”
AT WELLSVILLE Penn Yan (53)
Hansen 6 2-4 17, Nagpaul 1 0-0 2, Emerson 5 3-7 16, Connelly 3 1-2 8, Dunning 5 0-1 10. Totals: 20 6-14 00.
Wellsville (65)
Costello 4 0-1 10, Perkins 2 1-1 5, Brockway 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 7 8-11 22, Riley 1 0-0 2, Dunbar 9 4-6 25. Totals: 24 13-19 65. Penn Yan 9 26 35 53 Wellsville 18 33 47 65
Three-point goals: PY 7 (Hansen 3, Emerson 3, Connelly); Wells. 4 (Dunbar 3, Costello). Total fouls: PY 17, Wells. 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Honeoye (46)
DiBiase 8 2-2 19, Cuba 2 2-2 8, Zuck 1 0-0 2, Farrell 4 2-2 12, Reynolds 2 0-2 4, Armstrong 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 7-10 46.
Fillmore (74)
C. Sisson 9 1-3 21, Zubikowski 1 0-0 2, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Colombo 1 0-2 2, Ward 5 3-4 13, Z. Sisson 4 1-2 11, Mills 2 0-0 4, Roeske 8 0-0 18. Totals: 31 5-11 74. Honeoye 12 21 32 46 Fillmore 16 35 56 74
Three-point goals: Hon. 5 (DiBiase, Cuba 2, Farrell 2); Fillmore 7 (C. Sisson 2, Wagner, Z. Sisson 2, Roeske 2). Total fouls: Hon. 11, Fillmore 12. Fouled out: None.