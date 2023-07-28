OLEN — The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club hosted its first-ever Franchot Youth Splash Tournament at Franchot Park on Saturday, considering the event a huge success with 27 children participating.
Winners, by age group included: Lydia Witruke (girls’ junior under 12), Abigail Flynn (girls’ junior under 10), Mackenzee Hierl (girls’ junior under 8), Sara Horn (girls’ junior under 6), Robbie Casey (mixed junior under 18), Avin Manzo (mixed junior under 15), Glenn Gabler (mixed junior under 12), Nicholas Dove (mixed junior under 10), Shepherd Slattery (mixed junior under 8) and Skein Banse-Fay (mixed junior under 6).
The beginner-friendly course was designed by Mike Culliton and made possible thanks to the vision of Dave Haynes. Club president Rich Longer shared that this project relied heavily on volunteers including Joe Henton and Aaron Witruke, who generously dedicated their time and energy to making it a reality. Without their hard work and selflessness, this course wouldn’t have been possible.
The tournament staff were all fully trained in the Educational Disc Golf Experience, which helps bring the sport to area schools. Staff included Amanda Hulbert, Rich Longer, Toni Sherrick, Scott Hulbert, Joe Henton and Natalie Montague.
Participants received lunch, sponsored by Ried’s Food Barn, and the 10 division winners received Twist and Shake ice cream gift cards. Players’ gift packs included a specialized lightweight youth disc, bag, and hand-made scoring keychain donated by Pamela McFall.
Tournament Director Amanda Hulbert thanked everyone who helped make this event possible, including grant funding from Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau. The Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club is planning to host more events in the future, including a skills clinic. For more information, follow Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club on Facebook.