ANDOBER — The Andover Wetlands Annual Kids Fishing Contest celebrated its 32nd anniversary with participants from Andover as well as Addison, Alfred Station, Allentown, Almond, Angelica, Arkport, Friendship, Canaseraga, Wellsville, Belmont, Belfast, Bolivar, Hornell, Prattsburgh, Genesee, Livonia, Jasper, Richburg, Cameron Mills and Cuba.
Special guests in attendance who assisted in handing out the trophies included Allegany County Legislators Janice Burdick and Gary Barnes and Andover village mayor David Truax.
Trophies were awarded in the following categories:
Age 5-under: First place: Jeffrey Seager of Cameron Mills for a 2-pound, 4-ounce, 18-inch carp. Second place: Weston Carl of Andover, 6¾-inch, 2.8-ounce bluegill. Third place: Oakley Faulkner of Wellsville, 2.6-ounce, 6¾-inch sunfish.
Age 6-8: First place: Finlee Ordiway of Andover for a 2-pound, 6-ounce, 17-inch carp. Second place: Elyse Ordiway of Andover, 7-inch, 4-ounce sunfish. Third place: Elliott Dixon of Wellsville, 6¾-inch, 2.6-ounce sunfish.
Age 9-11: First place: Gabriella Pangburn of Friendship for an 18-inch, 2-pound, 3-ounce carp. Second place: Isabella Seager of Cameron Mills, 17¾ -inch, 2-pound, 4-ounce carp. Third place: Donavan Swain of Livonia, 7½-inch, 4-ounce bluegill.
Age 12-15: First place: Hope Higgins of Friendship, with a 12-inch, 14.4-ounce bass. Second place: Seth Marvin of Arkport, 12¼-inch, 11.6-ounce, bullhead. Third place: Tyton Updyke of Andover, 7-inch, 3.8-ounce bullhead.
Trophies were also presented for Largest Fish to Dominic Herbaliett of Andover for a 19-inch, 2-pound, 9.2-ounce carp; Smallest Fish to Brandon Bulley of Wellsville for a 4-inch, .01-ounce bluegill; and Most Fish to Matthew Bentley of Andover with 17 fish. Other categories awarded included Largest Bass to Natalie Cornell of Andover (1-pound, 6.4-ounce, 15 inch) and Largest Carp to Carson Shephard of Jasper (2-pound, 6.2-ounce, 18 inch).