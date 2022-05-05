Here’s some advice for fans when St. Bonaventure’s 2022-23 men’s basketball season opens next November … grab a program.
It’s a guarantee you’ll be wondering, “Who are these guys?”
A combination of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted in light of the Covid pandemic, dramatically relaxed transfer rules and the havoc created by the newly-instituted name, image and likeness (NIL) protocol has left college rosters across the country in disarray.
And the Bonnies are a great example.
It’s entirely possible that 10 of the 11 scholarship players who dressed last season won’t return.
Clearly, a major turnover was to be expected as coach Mark Schmidt opted for an “Ironman Five” of seniors Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jalen Adaway and Jaren Holmes, who each averaged at least 38 minutes per game and Osun Osunniyi 31.
However, the Covid caveat caused many Bona fans to fantasize that some or all would return next season.
But Adaway, who will turn 24 in July, announced weeks ago that he would turn pro … somewhere.
Since then, Holmes joined the NCAA’s transfer portal and Lofton, Welch and Osunniyi did the same, but will also explore the NBA Draft process.
But this past season’s top subs are also seemingly leaving as center Abdoul Karim Coulibaly has already committed to UMass-Lowell, while guards Quadry Adams and Linton Brown have also entered the portal.
Then, farther down the bench, guards Joryam Saizonou (who committed to UNC-Greensboro on Wednesday) and Oluswasegun Durosinmi have also applied to transfer.
THUS, THE only guaranteed returnee from last season is sophomore guard Justin Ndjock-Tadjore plus redshirt freshmen Brett Rumpel and Anouar Mellouk, who were idle in 2021-22.
They will be joined by transfers Daryl Banks (Saint Peter’s), Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross) and Moses Flowers (Hartford), plus Bona’s lone recruit Barry Evans, signed last fall.
Thus, knowing Adaway is definitely gone and the other four seniors aren’t likely to return, Bona has seven scholarship players for next season with six spots still available.
BUT WHAT makes it so unlikely that Bona’s six portal players — with Coulibaly, Holmes (Iowa State) and Saizonou already committed — will return is the siren song of the NIL.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban calls the policy “legally buying players.”
And that’s totally accurate.
The NIL is a product of the NCAA losing a class action lawsuit in which it was decided that college athletes, who the organization had always called “amateurs,” had a right to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
And while Congress will eventually create legislation that sets some consistent guardrails on NIL, the current NCAA loose parameters have produced an atmosphere that aggravated coaches have called the “Wild West,” where players in the portal can go to the highest bidder.
Clearly, schools can’t pay players directly, but they can set up NIL deals with businesses or organizations for marketing or promotional purposes where money can be earned from autographs, product endorsements, social media posts, etc. The only no-nos are endorsements of tobacco, alcohol or gambling.
NIL deals aren’t supposed to be used for recruiting purposes, but there’s little indication that rule is being adhered to, which is why some 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal.
Obviously, only the most talented players will see substantial benefits from NIL, but it’s also evident that while the current rules are so flexible many average athletes are being teased into the portal with the possibility of earning some easy cash, that scenario isn’t likely.
But there’s also the law of unintended consequences.
As with pro sports, where free agency has players constantly on the move, fans feel as if they’re rooting for uniforms rather than players they often don’t see enough to get to know.
It would be a tragedy if that happened in college sports … but sadly that seems to be the current path.
