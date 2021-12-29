BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team has been nothing short of a local and sectional power over the last several years.
Indeed, the Wolverines won the team sectional title in 2020 and placed second, behind South Seneca, after last year’s shortened spring campaign. They’d won a myriad of weekend and holiday tournaments in that time, and had already captured one title and one No. 2 finish this winter.
And so it was with another dominant effort this week.
Six wrestlers went a perfect 9-0 individually to key B-R to its own tournament title with a mirroring 9-0 mark on Tuesday and Wednesday. Teegan Sibble and Gary McDowell, who split time at the 102- and 110-pound classes, Trey Buchholz (118), Ethan Coleman (138), Caden Allen (160) and Trent Sibble (215) all won each match they competed in over the two-day affair. Sibble shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors with Maple Grove’s Luke Tomlinson.
B-R EDGED Lyndonville (8-1) for the team title, leading a 10-team field that included (in order of finish) Maple Grove and Hornell (both 6-3), Bath (5-4), Olean and Campbell-Savona (both 4-5), Alfred-Almond (3-6), Arkport (1-8) and Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford (0-9). It was when it topped Lyndonville head-to-head, 41-30, on Tuesday that B-R assistant and former head coach Todd Taylor believed his team could win the overall crown.
“You could sense it in the kids too,” he said. “They really wrestled a little better, a little more relaxed (after the Lyndonville win). They knew it was their tournament for the taking at that point.
“You only see teams like that at sectionals, so we were glad they got to come down and wrestle. It was a great tournament. There was a lot of talent — Hornell was tough, Maple Grove was tough. It says something to be able to say you were first in that field.”
Tavyn MacDonell (145) and Kadin Tompkins (152) both added 8-1 finishes for the Wolverines as eight of 13 classes had a B-R wrestler log one loss or fewer.
B-R, now 22-1 on the season, believed from the beginning that it could contend for a tournament title.
“We’re kind of where we thought we would be,” Taylor said afterward. “Beating Lyndonville, we actually wrestled them a little better than I thought we were going to. But to have six kids go 9-0 and have this kind of complete performance, you can’t ask for much more than that.”
OLEAN, meanwhile, beat Campbell-Savona head-to-head, 36-24, on Wednesday to finish the day 3-2 and place sixth of 10 teams. Nolan Liguori and Simon Clark both went 8-1 while Doman Liguori and Chris Bargy each went 7-2 for the Huskies.
“I was very pleased with the whole team’s effort,” new Olean coach Klar Anderson said. “We’re very proud of the way they competed. Simon and Nolan had eight great wins. We bumped up a weight class a time or two to help the team score and face more accomplished opponents.
“Nine matches in two days provides ample time to identify our weaknesses and work on them. We are off for awhile and will use this experience to get better. This team is a fun young group.”
Also for Olean, Noah Wilkinson went 4-7, Reagan Campbell went 3-6 and Shamus Baer was 1-8.