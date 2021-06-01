(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on Salamanca native Bradley Poole, who intends to run 300 miles in three days to raise both money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. Today: The approach, training and course that he's set in attempting to tackle such a daunting task.)
ELLICOTTVILLE — A year ago, he went in with a strategy.
And when that one went awry, he developed another.
And, well, we know what typically happens to the best-laid plans …
Last summer, in a story that captured major attention locally, Brad Poole ran 266 miles across Cattaraugus County in seven days, an average of 38 miles per day, in an effort to raise both funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. And as he made the well-organized odyssey, circumstances intervened — an unbearably scorching day, shooting pains in both feet, exhaustion, a change in motivation from one day to the next.
This time around, as he attempts to top what he accomplished in 2020, the Salamanca native has a new gameplan:
There is no gameplan.
“I’m not going to have a strategy,” Poole said with a laugh. “I’m just going to go with the flow based on how I’m feeling. If I have to take a short rest, I’m gonna take a short rest. I’m obviously going to rest to eat, and I have to keep feeling the body. I’m going to have a nice, good breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’ll also have to make time to get my treatments in. I’ll have to judge those things as I go.”
And he’ll have to be efficient in how he goes about those things.
Because this year, Poole acknowledged, his goal is even “crazier.”
THE 33-year-old intends to run 300 miles in three days, beginning Wednesday, June 9 and ending in the early hours of June 12. That’s roughly 11.5 marathons in a 72-hour stretch; the equivalent of running from Olean to Baltimore from hump day through the end of the work week.
As daunting as that sounds, he does have at least one advantage on last year. Instead of traipsing through mostly unfamiliar terrain (which involved ending at a certain point, going home and returning in the morning), he’ll be running a four-mile loop centered around his gym, Warrior Fitness & Wellness, in Ellicottville.
This will keep him close to his base and accompanying food, water and supplies and better allow him to make any needed adjustments.
Still, this is an attempt to run 75 four-mile circuits in three days, an inconceivable number to the vast majority. The question is, whether near or far, how does one even begin to train for a journey of this magnitude?
“Right now, it’s all just maintaining,” said Poole, who’s worked with running coach Mark Wilson, out of Cassadaga, for both runs. “No runs longer than eight miles 3-4 days a week, just to keep the legs moving, fresh.
“But months prior (he began training in January), it was a lot of high-volume weeks, so we would train specifically three long runs in three consecutive days, 20-20-20 (miles), Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, just to get the body used to running on those days. We’d also throw in eight miles, 12-milers, so we’d have some high-volume weeks, then we’d take it down to low-volume, just going back-and-forth with it.”
The most he logged was about 90 miles in a week.
Given the nature of this kind of run, however, he’s also been cautious, adding: “When you’re trying for something like this, you don’t go that high up — 100 miles in a week or whatever — especially now. Because you don’t want to risk getting injured right before the event.”
THERE MIGHT, he maintained, be a level of comfort that didn’t exist last year, as he negotiated the back roads of Machias, Delevan and East Otto.
Poole, who lives with Cystic Fibrosis and works daily to overcome the toll it takes on the lungs and respiratory system, plans to spend each night at his gym with his wife, Stephanie, and a friend who will be there to help out.
“We’re just going to throw some mattresses on the floor and camp out in front,” he said.
He’s also hoping to again draw on the local support he’s received from those who have followed, and become inspired by, his story. Last July, any number of people, from friends to complete strangers, joined Poole for various stretches and dotted the roads with postboard signs and cheers as he ran through their town.
He’s already heard from a handful of people saying they want to run with him again next week.
“And I’m sure as I get closer to the event and maybe start doing it, even more people will come out and join,” he said. “People can run, they can walk, they can ride their bike if they want to, just to be there to support me, help me get through it.
“It’s tough doing it by yourself. The more people, the better, because that will just help me stay distracted from the pain I’m going through, just make it seem like it’s going by a lot faster than what it is.”
And that’s still the crux of the matter: the pain.
HAVING experienced the inexplicable rigors that came with last year’s 266-mile jaunt, Poole can only assume those things will be even worse in a 300-miles-in-three-days venture. That’s why he’s going into it with a limited plan, but an excess of sheer will and determination.
He knows what pain is.
He has the scars from every hospital visit he’s ever made to prove it.
“I went through a lot of scenarios in my head thinking (of an approach) — four 25(-mile stretches), maybe rest after each 25,” said Poole, who said his goal is essentially to get 100 miles in over 17-18 hours in a day and then sleep for 6-7. “That might happen. I just have to see how I feel at mile 15, 16. ‘Okay, I’m going to get 25 here before I stop. Then I’ll rest and do it again.’ But that second 25 could be even more challenging, so I might have to switch it up again.
“You don’t know until you’re actually out there doing it.”
But Poole will be out there doing it, because he knows every step he takes will directly benefit the CF cause.
After raising $65,000 last year, the 2005 Ellicottville graduate’s goal is to simply top that figure this summer. To help with that, he’s also staging a post-run celebration party at Finnerty’s Tap Room in Ellicottville that Saturday, which includes a chicken barbeque and rib dinner, bands playing throughout the day, a Chinese auction, vendors and $25 beer passes. All proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The event, open to the public, will begin at 11 a.m., six hours after Poole is scheduled to complete his journey.
“I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to walk; I might need a wheelchair,” he joked. “But it will all be worth it in the end.”