Don’t say the ‘A’ word.
Otto-Eldred had tried its best not to do so since the PIAA boys basketball playoff brackets were released more than two weeks ago. For a group with its eyes set on Hershey, however, that was easier said than done.
The District 9 runners-up knew who they’d eventually need to beat if they were to play in the state championship game. Maintaining their game-to-game mentality, however, required their attention to remain elsewhere.
After three state playoff victories, O-E can finally now turn its focus to a long-awaited opponent. It can finally say the ‘A’ word — Aliquippa.
The Terrors will meet the District 7 champion Quips tonight (6 o’clock) at PennWest Clarion in the PIAA Class AA Western Final. The winner will head east to Hershey, where the state title game awaits Friday at Giant Center.
O-E IS in uncharted territory from multiple perspectives — this is the furthest either of its basketball teams have ever advanced in the state playoffs, plus the first time a District 9 boys team has reached the Class AA semifinals. The Terrors were confident they could reach this stage, however, trekking further into March than the Clarion-Limestone team which beat them in the D9 championship game.
They knew a date with Aliquippa was within the realm of possibilities. They even challenged their coach to believe the same.
“The kids looked at me and said, we want to hold you accountable and challenge you to make a game plan for us to beat Aliquippa. That was three days after we lost (to C-L),” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “Boy, did they ever challenge me.”
THE TERRORS started their PIAA tournament against two opponents from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL), the famed conference that makes up District 7. After disposing of third-place finisher Greensburg Central Catholic and seventh-place Serra Catholic, they topped District 10 champion Erie First Christian in last weekend’s quarterfinals.
“We just try to take it one game at a time but (Aliquippa) has definitely been on our mind,” Francis acknowledged. “We kind of had a heart to heart (after the C-L loss) and I think our team has gotten better since then.”
Aliquippa (23-6) will be the best team O-E has seen this year.
The WPIAL champions are more known for their football prominence, most recently reaching back-to-back Class AAAA championship games. They play up in classification for football, but their natural enrollment number leaves them in Class AA for basketball.
They’ve been successful on the hardwood, as well, and carry a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup. They were state runners-up in Class AAA last year, falling to Devon Prep in the title game.
“We’re going to play against Division I athletes,” Francis said. “They’re football players, but athletically, they’re better than us. My kids know that and are okay with that. We have to play disciplined, smart and with integrity. We need to mix things up and make (Aliquippa) think.”
Greensburg CC is the only common opponent shared by the two Western finalists. Aliquippa downed GCC in the WPIAL semifinals, 61-36, before O-E’s 67-54 triumph over GCC in the PIAA first round.
The Quips have faced little resistance in the PIAA tournament to this point, nearly doubling up Karns City (65-33) in the first round before stomping West Branch by a 55-point margin. They most recently defeated fourth-place WPIAL finisher Bishop Canevin, 67-56, in the quarterfinals.
“Is it going to be hard? Yeah, and that’s the reason our warmup uniforms say, ‘Handle hard better’,” Francis said. “We want to be challenged and we want to play the best. I’ve said since day one, I’ll take this group of kids anywhere at any time and play.”
ONE OF O-E’s biggest assets this season has been its scoring versatility.
The Terrors utilize all five of their starters, feeding the ball to forwards Shene Thomas and Brax Caldwell as often as guards Landon Francis, Austin Cousins and Manning Spain shoot it. Aliquippa can spread it out just as easily, however, evidenced by Cam Lindsey, Demarkus Walker and Quentin Good each scoring 16 points in Saturday’s victory over Canevin.
“I look back at teams that have had success at the state level,” said Francis, recalling recent state playoff runs by D9 teams such as Johnsonburg and Smethport in the 2010s. “If I can put together a group of kids with two or three 1,000-point scorers, a couple other 500-point scorers and really be fundamentally sound, you can make a run at states. I think we’re just starting to tip the iceberg. We spread the ball out and have such even scoring, and if you put five kids on the court who can score the ball and play unselfishly, it’s going to be hard to beat.”
Will Aliquippa be able to match the spectator contingency Otto-Eldred has customarily brought south? That’s yet to be seen, but so far during these playoffs, no opponent has matched O-E’s fan attendance or energy.
The Terrors will play at Tippin Gymnasium for the fourth time this season, most recently taking Coach Calipari Court on Saturday. This time, though, they’ll be tasked with stopping a team which seeks a return to the state championship game.
“The only thing we know how to do is work hard and play hard,” Francis said. “The margin of error shrinks in games like this. No single play is going to make or break the game, but you need to box out at the free throw line, need to know who to pinch and box out. It’s all the little stuff at this point.”