OLEAN — The field for the 87th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament is set with 132 main entrants, plus 10 in the senior flight, for 142 total set to tee off on Wednesday.
The competitors include 117 paid and registered players and 15 qualifiers from the Penn-York Junior Golf League, who earned a spot based on 18-hole average in their best four out of five tournaments this summer and have their entry fees covered by the Tournament Committee.
The main field includes five former champions, including record 10-time champion Chris Blocher and defending champion Spencer Cornelius, who are joined by Andy Frank (2008 champion),m Eric McHone (2003) and Josh Anderson (2001). Former champions Jim Brady (1977, 1984) and Dan Reiley (1995) will compete in the over-65 senior flight.
The Over-65 Flight is a tournament within the main tournament, with a separate medalist and match-play title.
After a Shootout of Former Champions Tuesday night — featuring 12 former champs — play officially begins with an 18-hole qualifying round Wednesday.
The top 32 qualifiers from that round are slotted in the Championship Flight for match play starting Thursday, along with the 16-man First Flights for the rest of the field; after Thursday, Championship Flight losers are slotted in a Consolation Flight.
The flights conclude with semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday; the Championship final is 36 holes, while all other flights play 18 in the finals.
Due to high turnout, all players must share carts on Wednesday and Thursday.
More information on the tournament can be found at www.swnynwpa.com.
Following are Wednesday’s tee times:
7:27 a.m. – Tracy Bush (PFW), Tyrone Hall (Bartlett), John Chicola (Bartlett)
7:36 – Elliot Wilbur (Bartlett), Carter Davis (Cardinal Hills), Ryan Lechner (Bartlett)
7:45 – Charles Fitzpatrick (Holiday Valley), Brady Streich (Coudersport), Marcus Zaprovski (Birch Run)
7:54 – Talan Stitt (Bartlett), Matthew Beaver (Cardinal Hills), Curtis Hannon (Chautauqua)
8:03 – Omar Malik (PAR), Dylan Gethicker (Spruce Ridge), Jacob Chapman (Bartlett)
8:12 – Aidan Shaw (Bartlett), Michael Davis (Bartlett), Vincent Liguori (Edison)
8:21 – Curtis Barner (Kane), Caleb Decker (Yahnundasis), Kal Logue (Emporium)
8:30 – Andy Frank (PFW), Andrew Rohrs (Bartlett), Matt Fuller (unattached)
8:48 – Darian Swanson (Pinehurst), Gabe Williams, Kade Logue (Emporium)
8:57 – Carson Swanson (Pinehurst), Hunter Johnson (Moonbrook), Ethan Bailey (Wellsville)
9:06 – Steve Mest (Bonas), Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst), Mike Hendrix (Birch Run)
9:15 – Jon Orcutt (Bartlett), Sam Orcutt (Bartlett), Garret Senfield (East Aurora)
9:24 – Corey Haas (Bartlett), Tim Hall Jr. (Bartlett), Adam Bennett (Bartlett)
9:33 – Frank Higgins (Bartlett), Scott Derwick (Bartlett), Phil Vecchio (Bartlett)
9:42 – Joe Palumbo (Bartlett), David Lefebre (East Aurora), Wil Bathurst (unattached)
9:51 – Roy Dwailabee (PFW), Bob Colligan Jr (Bonas), Jamie Glatz (unaffiliated)
10:00 – Tom Padlo (Bolivar), Ed Jennings (Bolivar), Karsen Padlo (Bartlett)
10:18 – Dominik Henzel (Bartlett), Cam Crist (Chautauqua), Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett)
10:27 – Chris Blocher (Bartlett), Josh Anderson (PFW), Peter Bynre (Neshanic Valley_
10:36 – Jeff Worth (Bartlett), Kyle Hanson (PAR), Jim Carls (Bartlett)
10:45 – Spencer Cornelius (PFW), Kaden Heckman (Pennhills), Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills)
10:54 – Trent Underdoven (Bartlett), Eric Nenno (Bolivar), Ben Reynolds (PAR)
11:03 – Kyle Henzel (Bartlett), Eric McHone (PFW), Knut Johnson (Bartlett)
11:12 – Jude Cummings (Brook Lea), Jake Rosen (CC of Buffalo), Joshua James (Union City)
11:21 – John Henzel Jr. (PAR), Terry Turner (PAR), Jim Brady (Bartlett)
11:30 – David Benedict (Brook Lea), Dan Reiley (Pennhills), Mike Brady (Coudersport)
11:39 – Scott Brady (Bartlett), Kris Boyes (Cherry Hill), Matt Moonan (Pennhills)
11:57 – Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), Rick Russell (Bartlett), James Wright (Bartlett)
12:06 p.m. – Paul Bzdak (Bartlett), James Reynolds (PFW), Mark Reynolds (PAR)
12:15 – RJ Pauly (Bartlett), Gus Giardini (Bonas), Todd Scott (Bartlett)
12:24 – Bob Forness (Bartlett), Tim Jones (Bartlett), Terry Clancy (Holiday Valley)
12:33 – Steve Hnat (Pennhills), Chris Reiley (Pennhills), Joseph Ezzolo (Pennhills)
12:42 – Chris Travis (Bartlett), Mark Travis (Pennhills), Jim Williams (Bartlett)
12:51 – Kole Asti (Ridgway), Charlie Nuttle (Lancaster), Owen Wright (Cardinal Hills)
1:00 – Jack Morton (Bartlett), Scott Folts (Bartlett), Mike Cerrcone (Pennhills)
1:09 – Ron Jakubczyk Jr. (unattached), Jake Galvin (Chautauqua), Caden Suhr (Chautauqua)
1:18 – Brendan Santana (Smethport), John Livak (Elkdale), Steve Kubiak (Pennhills)
1:27 – Adam McDow (unattached), Jalala Ramadhan (Bartlett), Evan Jordan (NYSGA)
1:36 – Brian Froebel (PFW), Dan Schott (Coudersport), Vincent Baire Jr (Bartlett)
1:45 – Kelsey Boudin (Bonas), Mark Hendrix (Birch Run), Pete Depalma (Birch Run)
1:54 – Mark Baire (Bartlett), Max Baire Jr. (PAR), Roger Chapman (unattached)
2:12 – Vincent Baire Sr. (Bartlett), Michael Peterson (Bartlett), Matthew Phillips (Bartlett)
2:21 – Dante McHone (PAR), Zach Schaefer (PAR), Ty Donahey (Bartlett)
2:30 – Brian Conaghan (Bartlett), Jesse Fleming (Bartlett), Vincent Lenze (Bavarian Hills)
2:39 – Steve Menter (Birch Run), Tim Stead (Smethport), Joe Cappadonia (unattached)
2:48 – Tony Lewis (unaffiliated), John Foley (FFW), Tim Butler (PAR)
2:57 – Levi Howard (Smethport), Braydon Miller (Spruce Ridge), Reilly Streich (Coudersport), Cam Bartman (Bartlett)