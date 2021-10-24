BOLIVAR — Unlike in its first-round game, an easy 7-0 decision over Gananda, the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team needed a full 80 minutes in its quarterfinal matchup with Alfred-Almond.
And then 30 more.
And then four-and-a-half rounds of a sudden death shootout.
But when it was finally over, after the last kick had sailed high of the mark, the Wolverines could exhale, knowing they’d ultimately arrived at the same outcome: They’re moving on.
David Abdo was heroic in goal and Bolivar-Richburg, following a 1-1 tie in regulation, topped Alfred-Almond in PKs, 4-3, to pull out one of its most dramatic victories in recent memory in a Section 5 Class C2 quarterfinal under the lights Friday at Dunsmore-Latimer Field. After scoring on their first four chances in the tense shootout session, and getting a miss in Round 3 when Hunter Smith’s shot hit the crossbar and went awry, the Wolverines went into Round 5 needing another stop or a score in their final opportunity.
And they got just that, as Aritz Balboa’s shot went high and wide, sending Abdo sprinting out to celebrate with his teammates and B-R fans, in this final home game of the season, into a frenzy. The Wolverines’ reward: A second-straight trip to the Class C2 finals and the continuation of another playoff run after a series of rebuilding years.
“The boys on both sides fought really hard tonight,” B-R coach Mike Zilker said to wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “It was nice to see them find a way and battle back, and keep going like they did. We scored first and then they ended up getting one before the first half was over. That kind of set the pace for the rest of the night.
“It was a hard-fought game, and it’s such a bummer to have it come down to penalty kicks. But you know what, we came away with a win to move on. That’s what matters most.”
Ian Unfus tallied off a Reiss Gaines header inside the box just six minutes in to give the fourth-seeded Wolverines early control. A-A’s leading scorer, Dylan Coots, tied it with 10 minutes left in the period, however, with Kouki Yatani assisting, as the teams played to a back-and-forth, but fruitless stalemate the rest of the way.
Abdo came up big time and again, making a number of key saves in both the second half and two 15-minute overtimes to help keep the Wolverines afloat. He finished with 17 saves as B-R was outshot 20-14 and had three fewer corner kicks (7-4). Wyatt Karnuth, Hunter Stuck, Unfus and Gaines all scored in the shootout and Abdo held tough as the Eagles’ final chance missed the frame.
Ty Kenney made nine saves for fifth-seeded Alfred-Almond, which finished the year 10-8.
B-R will get another chance to reach the title game after falling to Geneseo, 2-0, in last year’s semis. But it won’t be easy, as Zilker’s team will meet top-seeded Keshequa, which beat Fillmore for last year’s D1 championship, on Wednesday.
“Back-to-back trips to the semifinals, and I am excited for it,” Zilker said. “It’s about time that happened for this program. We’re going to have a battle in front of us no matter how you look at it going in. Wednesday is going to bring a tough challenge, and we will be ready for that.”
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Marion 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
MARION — Hannah Southwick-Powers scored 10 minutes into the second half to draw Genesee Valley/Belfast even, 1-1, but Marion tacked on two more to pull away for good.
Jaiden Enders had the assist on GV/Belfast’s lone goal. Ashley Burrows had eight saves for No. 7 GV/Belfast (7-9).
Abigail Marotta, Abby Conover and Payton Walters scored for No. 2 Marion (14-3). Alyse Buirch made three saves.
“This was a very hard fought game. Marion capitalized on their chances and we didn’t,” GV/Belfast coach Duane Powers said. “The score doesn’t reflect how this game could have gone. We had a goal disallowed and a missed penalty kick. That was just too much to overcome.”
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Andover/Whitesville 12, Friendship/Scio 0
ANDOVER — Gabrielle Terhune had a hand in seven goals, piling up a hat trick and four assists to power Andover/Whitesville into the semifinals.
Zoey Lee and Rachel Jackson both posted two goals and an assist while Adreanna Buchholz, Kennedy Bledsoe (assist), Ava Grice and Maria Riloba (assist) also found the back of the net for No. 2 A/W, which will meet No. 3 Avoca/Prattsburgh in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Brynn Scholl needed one save to preserve the shutout. A/W’s goal total was twice its previous season high as it rolled past its league rival after beating Friendship/Scio by scores of 3-1, 3-0 and 4-0 in the regular season.
Seventh-seeded F/S finished the year 3-13-1.