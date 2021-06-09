PORTVILLE — Braxton Stone won both hurdles races (110 and 400 meters) and Lucas Smith won both throwing events (shot put, discus) to pace the Portville boys track and field team to a victory Wednesday night.
Portville defeated Chautauqua Lake, 76-51.
Jayden Lassiter won the 100-meter dash, the same night as his Senior Night wrestling match, running over to the track after his pinfall victory. Ethan Dean (400), Gavin Sauerlan (long jump), Hunter Griffin (triple jump) and Bryan Randolph (high jump) all had individual victories for the Panthers (5-0).
For Chautauqua Lake, Elias Quintero was a double-winner with the 800 and 3,200.
GIRLS TRACKPortville 85, Chautauqua Lake 55PORTVILLE — Double-winner Jenna Wyant took the 100 and 400-meter dashes to lead Portville (4-0).
Jackie Daley (200), Allison Smith (1,500), Samantha Bray (3,000), Olivia Cook (high jump) and Olivia Dean (pole vault) all won individual events and the Panthers won all three relays.
For Chautauqua Lake, Amelia Brown (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and Anyah Carson (shot put, discus) were double winners.
LATE TUESDAY
Silver Creek 80, Catt.-LV 2Silver Creek 78, West Valley 15DUNKIRK — Kylie Procknal won three individual events (long jump, 100, 200) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay for Silver Creek.
Onalee Caswell won the 100 (:20.5) and Olivia Harmony won the 1,500 (5:59.9) for West Valley.
BOYS GOLFPortville 34, Franklinville 18BOLIVAR — Portville won a rain-shortened match Tuesday, as medalist Ryan Perkins had the low score of 36 before both teams could complete all nine holes.
Also for (5-8-1, 5-5-1), Drew Langdon had a 40. Ari Riling led Franklinville (0-15) with a 39.