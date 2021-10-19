ST. BONAVENTURE — It had reached the cusp on two more recent occasions, amounting to a week of fleeting favor in each.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had totaled the 26th-most points, effectively putting it at No. 26 nationally, in the Dec. 25, 2000, Associated Press Top 25 poll following an 8-1 start. It reached that point again just three years ago, in the penultimate rankings for the 2017-18 campaign on the strength of a regular season-ending 12-game win streak.
In both instances, however, Bona suffered a loss that same week — to Andy Bush-led Canisius in 2000 and in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals to Davidson in 2018 — and fell from that perch, never to quite reach that level again.
And that’s as close as the Bonnies had come to being nationally ranked in the last half century.
Until now.
AFTER months of appearing in just about every preseason poll to date, and a summer spent both hoping and expecting this to happen, Bona officially garnered that elusive national ranking on Monday, checking in at No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for the 2021-22 season.
The release of the initial poll, which had been anticipated for weeks and came at noon Monday to hundreds of eagerly awaiting Bona fans, set off a day-long celebration, including any number of jubilant social media posts, among the program’s faithful. It also represented yet another barrier broken under Mark Schmidt, who in the last three years alone has guided Bona to a pair of NCAA berths, its first tournament win in 48 years, an Atlantic 10 regular season and tourney title, a No. 9 seed in the 2021 Big Dance ...
And now this:
It’s Bona’s first national ranking since checking in at No. 10 in the Jan. 18, 1971 poll — a span of 18,529 days — the winter after it reached the Final Four. It’s also the first time it’s been ranked in the preseason since that same year, when then-coach Larry Weise’s team opened the season at No. 20.
FOR THE last several years, on and off, the A-10’s preseason favorite has generally landed between No. 20 and 25 in the first poll. Indeed, more recently, that honor has belonged to the likes of Dayton and VCU. A year ago, both Richmond and Saint Louis were receiving votes to begin the season and each was nationally ranked early before ultimately falling out.
This year, with all five starters, including a trio of all-conference selections, back from last year’s championship team, the widely-held belief was that Bona, which reached as high as No. 32 last year, was poised to finally crack the Top 25 threshold.
And here it is, in that very position, where it will start the year with a small No. 23 next to its name when it opens the season on Nov. 9 against Siena.
The Bonnies ranked just ahead of No. 24 Connecticut, led by former Rhode Island boss Dan Hurley, which they’ll meet on Dec. 11 in a neutral court matchup at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and ACC power and 2019 national champion Virginia (No. 25). They’re also rated above such power conference programs as Michigan State, Indiana, USC, Arizona and Virginia Tech, the latter of which is also on Bona’s non-league schedule.
Bona is the only A-10 program within the actual Top 25 of the first Associated Press poll. Richmond, which also returns five starters this winter, received 13 poll points, good for No. 34 in the country.