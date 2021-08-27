ST. BONAVENTURE —Joe Manhertz began with a round of thank yous and ended with a joke.
“No, we’re going to have a good relationship,” he said laughingly, when asked how he, a Bills fan, will get along with men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt, a Patriots fan. “(I’ll tell him) it’s okay to be second place.”
And in the nearly 23 minutes in between, he laid out a general vision for what he expects to accomplish as the director of athletics at St. Bonaventure University.
Manhertz was formally introduced as the new Bona AD before several dozen observers at a press conference inside Doyle Hall on Thursday, one of the first in-person athletics-related gatherings since the pandemic took hold in 2020.
THE FAIRPORT, N.Y., native addressed what acting president Dr. Joseph Zimmer described as the primary reason for hiring Manhertz away from Duke, to “take St. Bonaventure athletics to the next level.” He discussed how he’ll go about implementing his greatest strength as an administrator: fundraising. He touched on how he’ll help promote a development that happens to be coinciding with his arrival: a potentially nationally ranked men’s basketball team that happens to be entering one of its most anticipated seasons in program history.
He also addressed what brought him after 10 years in Durham as the Blue Devils’ associate director of athletics: Family and opportunity.
“A little bit of both,” he acknowledged. “Most people flee New York and never come back. But to me, the chance to come home and be with family and this opportunity was just a no-brainer. To be an AD where I think there’s 341 Division ADs … but to be in a place like this, with the passion that they have is just … I’m the luckiest man in college athletics right now.
“To be a part of this, and have them choose me, this is beyond a goal. This is a dream.”
MANHERTZ WAS hired last week following a three-month national search conducted by members of the Bona athletics department in conjunction with the professional search firm, CarrSports Consulting. He takes over for Tim Kenney, whose contract was not renewed for undisclosed reasons after expiring on May 31.
The 1992 Fairport graduate and ‘96 Colgate alum will officially begin at Bona on Oct. 1.
He’s already begun the transition, however, having initial conversations with coaches, staff and athletes and sending out a survey that asks the department “to list three things that we do well and three things that we (can) improve on and see what comes from that, and then work with that.”
Manhertz, equally affable and soft-spoken, acknowledged the challenge of not only raising money at a smaller institution such as Bona, but doing so while still in a pandemic … after a year in which the athletics department lost $1 million in basketball revenue.
But it’s a challenge he embraces. This, after all, is what he does, having spent the last 10 years securing the funding for Duke’s building initiatives, major improvements and long-term endowments.
“The only thing (for why) people don’t give is because they’re never asked,” he maintained. “I will never be afraid to ask anyone for money, I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for their support, whichever way they can give it. So I think (it’s) getting out and asking and stating a case and outlining how that case can help affect the student-athlete experiece, because at the end of the day that’s what we’re here for.”
ZIMMER described Manhertz as a “perfect fit” for the university. He noted that its strategic plan calls for “a real examination” of athletics,” and the culture that Manhertz intends to create in conjunction with that plan is what set him apart.
His ability as a fundraiser was also a compelling factor, Zimmer acknowledged, particularly as it relates to future upgrades to the Reilly Center.
“His fundraising background doesn’t hurt him,” Zimmer said, “because if you go to the Reilly Center, it still rocks, but it needs some TLC, and we need someone who’s an advocate from the (department) to come out and help us raise the funds we need from our very generous benefactors to make the Reilly Center match the bare passion, the passion of our current students and the standing that St. Bonaventure holds in Division I athletics.”
Manhertz becomes the new leader of the Bonnies’ 19 D-I sports programs and 380 student-athletes. His goal is to try to maximize the potential for each … not just men’s basketball. And for that, he outlined four key components: value, compliance, fiscal responsibility and daily improvement.
“I think it’s really getting here and helping teams compete in the Atlantic 10,” he said, “... so if we’re finishing sixth in the Atlantic 10, let’s get to third. And then once we do that, let’s get to first. Let’s look at and evaluate every program, see what they want to do, where they want to be and us having a conversation on what it takes to get to that next level.
“I want to say that we’re going to win all the NCAA championships, but let’s be realistic. Let’s start winning where we are now.”
MANHERTZ has spent time in a development and fundraising role at Duke, Ohio State and Syracuse -- a trio of high-major schools with high-profile athletics programs. And though that experience should serve him well, he admitted, his goal while at Bona is different.
He wants to “go for a little bit longer here,” he maintained
And he wants to make the university “proud.”
“It’s a little bit more than that,” he said, when asked about his background at such big-name schools. “Really, my success is based on relationships -- relationships matter. It’s about people. I think at the end of the day, if you have a relationship, you make deposits and withdrawals in a relationship like a bank account. Just like anything else, if you make more deposits than withdrawals, you’ll grow.”