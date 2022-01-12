ST. BONAVENTURE — Asianae Johnson had a season-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team was edged by Davidson, 50-47, on Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.
Johnson finished 10-of-17 from the floor en route to a game-high point total while adding four rebounds and a pair of steals.
Davidson (10-3, 1-0 A-10) led for the majority of the night, but Bona (8-6, 0-3) fought back to force eight lead changes, most of those coming down the stretch. The teams traded free throws to begin the final quarter with the Wildcats finally getting the first basket from Suzi-Rose Deegan with 6:03 remaining for a 37-34 edge. With 2:16 to play, Johnson drained a jump shot from the top of the key to tie it at 39.
Following a Davidson score, Tianna Johnson found a wide open Maddie Dziezgowski in front of the Bona bench, who found nothing but on a 3-point attempt to give the Bonnies a late 42-41 advantage. Davidson would retake the lead, but Asianae Johnson made a clutch jumper from just inside the 3-point line for a 46-45 edge.
On the following possession, Elle Sutphin found Cameron Tabor open beyond the arc, and the latter drained it, giving the Wildcats a 48-36 lead with just 14 seconds left. After a Bona timeout, I’yanna Lops was fouled but was only able to convert 1-of-2 from the line, leaving the Bonnies down one, 48-47, with just 3.5 seconds remaining. Bona tried to foul, but Davidson made a layup at the buzzer to seal it.
Davidson got off to a start, shooting 47.1 percent from the floor to open up a double-digit lead (17-7) in the first quarter. The Bonnies, however, opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, holding Davidson scoreless for the first 6:19 to pull within one, 17-16. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own, eventually growing the advantage to 25-18 heading into the halftime break.
Bona was able to pull within two, 25-23, just after halftime but Davidson held serve, extending its lead back to six, 32-26, with three minutes left in the third quarter following a Sutphin fast break score. Bona answered with three-straight buckets, including two from Asianae Johnson, to tie it at 32 entering the final quarter.
Bona returns to action on Saturday at home against George Washington (noon).