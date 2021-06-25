ST. BONAVENTURE – This upcoming basketball season, members of the St. Bonaventure Athletics Department look forward to welcoming back Bonnies fans to the Reilly Center. When fans return, they'll be greeted with some new amenities once summer construction projects at The RC are complete.
Visitors to the Reilly Center in recent weeks have noticed that the arena is closed as workers have begun construction on a variety of projects. Several arena infrastructure improvements are part of the project, which began in late May.
When the basketball season begins, the arena will boast new sound and lighting systems to improve the fan experience. The arena WiFi will also be upgraded, benefitting not only fans attending Bonnies basketball games, but also major university activities that take place in the Reilly Center, such as commencement.
Included in the work is the replacement of the existing HVAC system, which will improve ventilation and air flow as well as bring the arena up to New York state code following the pandemic. Workers will also replace the Reilly Center roof and upgrade the electrical system.
"The Reilly Center remains one of the best fan experiences in the nation, but the arena was in need of significant infrastructure upgrades. Since we had no choice but to replace the HVAC system, it just made sense to improve many other essential elements of the arena's infrastructure at the same time," said Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president of St. Bonaventure.
While work is continuing, members of the Bonnies men's and women's basketball teams on campus during summer sessions are accessing the Richter Center as well as Butler Gym, and its recently resurfaced court, for preseason workouts.
The project will be complete prior to the 2021-22 basketball season.
St. Bonaventure University continues to follow state and Cattaraugus County safety protocols and will announce fan policies for the season at a later date.