ST. MARYS, Pa. — The St. Marys football team finds itself in a situation similar to that of its biggest rival.
The Flying Dutchmen enjoyed a fruitful 2021 season that saw them win a share of the District 9 Large School league and make a third consecutive playoff appearance. They also graduated nine crucial seniors, including quarterback Christian Coudriet.
Coudriet is gone, but much of his supporting cast remains, including his top three receiving targets. The program has quickly turned itself around during fourth-year coach Chris Dworek’s tenure, but if the Dutch are to remain competitive, they’ll have some questions to answer regarding holes left by graduated seniors.
Twelve miles down PA-120, similar questions surround Ridgway.
The Elkers extended their playoff streak a year ago, but lost many of the pieces that helped them get there. Ridgway has already shown it can reload during its current stretch of success and will look to do so again this year.
Now that Dworek’s program has earned a similar level of respect, St. Marys will aim to reload, as well. As one of the top contenders in the new District 9 Region 1 league, the Dutch may have the weapons to do so.
“Replacing the good players we had is always the goal, and I think we’re going to be fine,” Dworek said. “(Coudriet) was a great quarterback for us for three years, but we have some guys that had some good summers.”
A four-man quarterback competition was a focal point of camp for the Dutch. Charlie Coudriet, Brayden Asti, Ben Paul and Cameron Coudriet each split reps in the preseason, and Dworek’s staff was set on holding its final decision until game week.
“We have four quarterbacks and we gave them all as equal a number of reps as we could, even in the scrimmage,” Dworek said. “Whatever the other team gives us, we need to be able to adapt, and we’ve kept that mindset all summer.”
Charlie Coudriet played receiver last season, and was one of four returning seniors his elder brother relied on. He made 50 receptions for 681 yards and four touchdowns a year ago, and will pose a receiving threat if he does not win the quarterback job.
Also returning at receiver are Logan Mosier (58 receptions, 995 yards, nine TD), Carter Chadsey (54 receptions, 800 yards, nine TD) and Collin Reitz (17 receptions, 211 yards, three TD), each of whom bring speed to the perimeter. Dworek would still like to throw the ball, but given his updated personnel, may rely on a run game more often than in his first three seasons.
“It changes a little bit,” Dworek said. “I believe you need to cater to your strengths and try to work on your weaknesses, so we’ll be a little different. We have some different linemen, some running backs that are a little bit better and some receivers that are more experienced at the position.”
Matt Davis was the team’s leading rusher as a sophomore last season, compiling 409 yards and three touchdowns on 65 attempts. Justin Dornisch also returns after seeing a bulk of the team’s carries last year, rushing 99 times for 354 yards and six touchdowns.
“We need the ability to be more diverse,” Dworek said. “If we can run the ball a little differently or take care of the ball a little better… you hate to put your whole season on one playoff game, but that’s what it’s been the last couple years.”
One-and-done playoff appearances are no longer the standard at St. Marys. The Dutch were bounced by Clearfield each of the past two years, an opponent Dworek referenced when illustrating his expectations.
Dworek’s defense will feature plenty of capable returners, including Eli Rippey, who finished second on the team with 88 tackles a year ago. Rippey headlines a strong core of linebackers, while Logan Mosier (83 tackles) will lead a speedy group of defensive backs.
“Our third-down defense wasn’t that good,” Dworek said. “Our red zone defense was awesome, but we still gave up a lot of long drives. That takes a lot of steam out of the offense, so a goal will be to force more three-and-outs and put constant pressure on the other team’s offense.”
The Dutch open the season with a pair of home games, the first a conference matchup with Moniteau. When Ridgway comes to town Week 2, however, a rivalry will be renewed, and each side will get to test its new weapons.
“We played a lot of linemen last year so we’re going to have some guys with experience that will be able to step right in,” Dworek said. “That’s the routine every year — try to play as many kids as you can so they always have that consistent ability to step up when it’s their turn.”