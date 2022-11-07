ST. BONAVENTURE – Senior I’yanna Lops’ double-double was not enough as the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team fell to Bowling Green, 77-61, on opening night in the Reilly Center.

Lops tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a trio of blocks. Nikki Oppenheimer dropped a career-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc while Tianna Johnson chipped in 12 points and five assists.

