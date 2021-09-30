ALLEGANY — After a scoreless first half, the Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team found the back of the net twice, both times off the boot of Olivia Paterniti, to escape a challenge from Olean on Wednesday.
Paterniti’s goals put A-L ahead 2-0 and the Gators held on after a late goal to win 2-1 in a CCAA West game.
A-L (6-3) struck first as Paterniti scored off an assist from Payton Fortuna with 20:28 to play. Paterniti scored again with 2:57 to go with a Gracie Amore assist.
Olean’s Allie Stayer scored on a penalty kick with 38 seconds remaining.
Kelsey Riordan made seven saves for the Gators. In net for Olean (4-4-2), Emma Edwards had 12 saves.
“I think Olean had the better play in the first half,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “As has happened several times this year, we came into the second half not a totally different team, but we were getting our fair share of it then. I thought we played much better in the second half and created some much better opportunities.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Andover/Whitesville 0
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris scored a hat trick with one goal in the first half and two in the second to lift Bolivar-Richburg.
Teegan Sibble and Sarah Perkins each had an assist for B-R (4-4). Malayna Ayers made 17 saves.
Brynn Scholl had four saves for Andover/Whitesville (5-5).
Fillmore 6, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 1
FILLMORE — Shae Mapes scored the game’s opening goal for Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale in the 12th minute, but it was all Fillmore from there.
Fillmore struck four times before halftime for a 4-1 lead and rolled to the win.
Hope Russell scored a hat trick and Grace Russell had four assists for the Eagles (10-0) Malory DeRock had two goals and an assist and Torann Wolfer scored once.
Fillmore’s Preslee Miller and Alex Thur combined for four saves.
Tara Duvall made 10 saves for Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale (6-5).
“We actually came out pretty well in this game and had 3 really good opportunities in the first 10 minutes,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “They went the other one time and scored a nice goal. We responded with some good chances and finally broke through.
“C-R does a good job marking and we just had to stay patient, keep active off the ball and capitalize on our chances. Amelia Rose did a nice job on Taylor Searle and our outside midfielders and central defense, in particular Malory DeRock and Torann Wolfer, really did a great job getting involved in the attack.”
CCAA EAST
Portville 7, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
PORTVILLE — Portville rolled to its ninth consecutive victory as six different Panther players scored a goal.
Mia Welty scored twice and Teagan Kosinski had a goal and two assists.
Olivia Dean (assist), Kendall Artlip (assist), Jillian Long and Matteson Fries also scored a goal each. Meghan Lyle tallied an assist.
Mackenzie Harmon made three saves for Portville (10-1).
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (3-7-1), Clara Thompson scored the lone goal. Onalee Osgood made 11 saves for the T-Wolves.
Ellicottville 4, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Mandy Hurlburt scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Ellicottville (7-4).
Hurlburt’s first goal gave Ellicottville a 1-0 halftime lead and the Eagles tacked on three more in a less than seven-minute span in the middle of the second half. Brooke Butler and Marissa Clark both scored for the Eagles. Alysa Williams, Jocelyn Wyatt and Layla Kerns each had an assist as well.
Abby Chudy kept a clean sheet in net for the Eagles.
Sydney Dahl made 23 saves for Pine Valley/Gowanda (1-7-1).
Franklinville 1, Salamanca 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville’s Emily Bigler scored the deciding goal on a penalty kick with 16 minutes remaining in the first half.
Sarah Courntey had the shutout with nine saves for the Panthers (2-9).
Makenzie Oakes made 15 saves for Salamanca (1-9).
“Solid all around game by Franklinville,” Franklinville coach Tim Wangelin said. “Outstanding back end play from Mikayla Tatlow, Cheznea Rivera and Cara Ossont. Bigler was dominant the entire game creating chances.”
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, Wellsville 0
BELMONT — Alicia Borden scored the lone goal on a penalty kick for Genesee Valley.
Ashley Burrows made four saves in a shutout victory for GV/Belfast (6-3).
Makenna Dunbar had eight saves for Wellsville (4-7).
“Again we had plenty of nice opportunities and need to finish these golden balls,” GV/Belfast coach Lisa Scott-Schneider noted. “Good hustle by Lexi Burrows caused a collision with the goalie and we were awarded a penalty kick. Alicia Borden nailed a beauty for the win.”