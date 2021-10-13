CUBA — Logan Lewis dished out a second-half assist and scored in overtime to guide the Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team to one of its biggest wins of the year — a 3-2 victory over Allegany County Division I rival Genesee Valley/Belfast on Tuesday.
Tanner Lewis sparked a second-half run for the Rebels, poking home a goal on a cross from Logan Lewis in the 43rd minute before Jacob Smith scored on a feed from Austin Pinney in the 67th minute.
However, for every goal by the Rebels, GV/B had a counter score. In the 50th minute, Matt Weaver dribbled through the Cuba-Rushford defense and fired home an unassisted goal to tie the game. Again in the 68th minute, Weaver deflected home a free kick for his 24th of the year, sixth-most in Section 5.
“(Weaver) is just so quick and, honestly, I was scared a little bit every time he got the ball,” Cuba-Rushford coach Nick Perillo said. “He is very talented and can finish from just about anywhere.”
The game ultimately flipped over the final ten minutes of regulation and overtime, as the Rebels’ seniors retook control of the game’s pace dominating possession. Six minutes into the extra frame Lewis scored unassisted to seal the win.
“It was pretty back-and-forth but I thought in the last ten minutes the older guys really switched it on and took control leading to the goal in the extra time,” Perillo said.
Cuba-Rushford’s Jarrett Campbell finished with 12 saves and GV/B’s Thai Norasethaporn collected six.
The Rebels, winners of three of their last four (including wins over county standouts GV/B and Hinsdale), improved to 6-7-1 and captured crucial points seeding points. In addition, Cuba-Rushford bounced back from a 6-2 loss to GV/B in September.
GV/B dropped to 9-6 overall, 4-4 in league play.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I
Fillmore 6, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Mitch Ward recorded a hat trick and Fillmore rattled off five second-half goals to pull away.
Ward assisted a marker from Carter Sisson as the Eagles took a 1-0 advantage into the break. Fillmore (13-2) then got three goals from Ward and one apiece from Graham Cahill and Jack Cool to turn a tight lead into a comfortable win.
Cool added two assists while Sisson and Damon Ward added a helper and Luke Colombo made four saves for the Eagles. Mitch Ward now has 27 goals on the year, third-most in Section 5.
David Abdo had 15 saves for the Wolverines (9-5-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 8, Andover/Whitesville 1
HOUGHTON — Henry Sardina (assist) had a hat trick and Houghton scored all eight of its goals in a first-half onslaught.
Alex Fraile (assist) and Josh Davidson each had two goals and Pauline Haensel added the final marker for the Panthers (4-6-2). Anna Huizenga, Jack Prentice and Duy Le all had an assist while Chris Habecker made two saves.
Cormac Brown scored off a Carson Frungillo pass while Landon Ordway stopped 12 shots for A/W (1-13).
CCAA DIVISION I WEST
Olean 6, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — Quintin Allen and Thomas Bates each scored two goals to lift Olean to a victory on the road.
Brody Frame and Alex Linderman also notched scores in the Huskies’ win. Linderman’s goal came by way of a free kick from more than 30 yards out. Max Wolfe, Stephen Hoffman and Allen each posted assists.
Josh Gardiner made two saves for Olean (6-8-1, 4-4-1) while Lukas Beebe posted 16 saves for Jamestown (2-8).
“We were just all over them from the start,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “They have a really young team but they just kept at it all night. There was no quit in either team.”
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Portville 3, Ellicottville 0
PORTVILLE — Michael Cole and Nate Petryszak staked Portville to a 2-0 halftime lead and the Panthers officially secured the league title with the victory.
Brady German had the assist on Cole’s marker. Nick Harmon added the third goal while Zach Buchner needed one save to preserve the shutout.
Portville remained unbeaten at 13-0-1 with the Senior Night win. Evan Bauer made seven saves for Ellicottville (4-9-1).
“They were much-improved from the first time we saw them (a 4-1 win),” PCS coach J.J. McIntosh said of the Eagles. “Matt (Finn) does a great job with them. I know they’re a younger team, but they play well off each other, and they do a good job of creating space.
“The post was not our friend. We hit every post, some multiple times. We had a tough time finding that finishing touch. It seems like in the second half, we tend to settle in and take away a lot of opportunities, and we did that again tonight.”
Randolph 3, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
CATTARAUGUS — Eighth-grader Cooper Freeman scored two goals, including the game-winner with eight minutes remaining, to lift Randolph.
Kendall Valvo tallied in the seventh minute for Salamanca/C-LV before Mathurin Griffith and Freeman assisted on each other’s markers to make it 2-1 Cardinals. Andrew Herrick scored off a pass from Jorden Ambuske just before halftime to tie it for the Warriors before Randolph produced the game-winner in the waning minutes.
Kyle Senn had two saves for Randolph (4-7-1). Jonathan Wiltsie collected six saves for Salamanca/C-LV (0-14).