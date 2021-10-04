HINSDALE — After a scoreless first half, the Houghton and Hinsdale boys soccer teams traded goals in the second half.
After overtime, they finished in a 1-1 tie in Saturday’s Allegany County Div. II game. Houghton’s Henry Sardina scored the first goal, only to be answered minutes later by Hinsdale’s Tucker Schwartz on an assist from Robert Childs.
Ethan Cashimere had seven saves for Hinsdale (7-1-1), while Chris Habecker stopped 10 for Houghton (3-5-1).
“Both goalies made really good saves to keep it a 1-1 draw,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said.
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Friendship 0
BELMONT — Trent Scott, Matt Weaver and Daemon Cobb each scored a goal to pace Genesee Valley/Belfast (8-3). Matt Cater had an assist.
Friendship fell to 0-11.
GIRLS SOCCER
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Genesee Valley/Belfast 5, Friendship/Scio 0
BELMONT — Genesee Valley/Belfast (7-3) used five different goal scorers to get past Friendship/Scio.
In order, Abby Sullivan, Jaslyn Shipman, Alicia Borden, Adison Grusendorf and Lexi Burrows scored for GV/Belfast. Burrows, Grusendorf, Borden and Hannah Southwick-Powers each had an assist. Ashley Burrows recorded a shutout in net with no saves.
For Friendship/Scio (3-8-1), Neveah Ross made 16 saves.
NON-LEAGUE
Port Allegany/Smethport 4, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Alliyah Penick and Evin Stauffer scored two goals each to pace Port Allegany/Smethport.
Olivia Schott had an assist and goalkeeper Brielle Budd earned a shutout.
Salamanca goalkeeper Makenzie Oakes made eight saves in a loss for the Warriors (1-11).
Andover/Whitesville 3, Alfred-Almond 1
ALMOND — Gabrielle Terhune scored twice in the game’s first 10 minutes and Andover/Whitesville (5-6) was in control from there.
Zoey Lee had a goal and an assist and Kennedy Bledsoe assisted on two goals for Andover/Whitesville. Brynn Scholl had five saves in the win.
Canisteo-Greenwood 2, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 1
CANISTEO — Sarah Coddington’s unassisted 77th minute goal pushed Canisteo-Greenwood ahead for good after an even first half.
C-G’s Andi Williamson scored in the fourth minute, but Sofia Riquelme answered in the 15th minute with an assist from Cloey Larabee.
C-R’s Tara Duvall made five saves while Camryn Button had three saves for C-G. C-R/Hinsdale fell to 5-5.
“Canisteo-Greenwood did a nice job defensively and they took advantage of their chances,” C-R/Hinsdale coach Aaron Wight said. “It felt like we could never really get into the flow of the game. “