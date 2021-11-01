WARSAW — It has all the potential to be one of the very best seasons in program history, which is saying something considering its sparkling past.
And on Saturday, Fillmore took one more step toward making it so.
Much like its semifinal on Wednesday, the Eagles wasted little time, as Mallory Derock sent in a pass to Grace Russell, who made a quick move and buried a shot from 20 yards out just 1:58 into the game. And much like Wednesday, they ultimately left little doubt.
Hope Russell posted a goal on either side of halftime — her 33rd and 34th of the year — and Emily Krzeminski also scored as Fillmore downed Marion, 4-0, for the Section 5 Class D1 championship.
With the win, the top-seeded Eagles secured their second sectional crown in three years after topping Kendall in 2019 and avenged a loss in last year’s final, where they fell to Arkport/Canaseraga. It also kept their unbeaten season intact at 19-0. And the difference, perhaps, between this year’s group and the other great ones before it is that this Fillmore team has hardly even been touched. In three playoff games, it’s outscored its opponents 15-0, and it’s allowed just seven goals on the year and none since Sept. 29.
The key, Jon Beardsley said, has been teamwork … and being strong in just about every facet.
“Today was a complete team effort,” the longtime Fillmore coach noted. “We came out and knocked them off their feet early Grace’s beauty and kept rolling from there. They had a special player in Abigail Marotta (43 goals for the year), and we did a tremendous job on her. Our defense was in control and our front group played a good game and moved the ball extremely well.”
He added: “In the end, I think our effort was a huge factor. We won a lot of balls and it allowed us to play our game. Ultimately, it’s a simple game sometimes. So many girls stepped up tonight and had outstanding games.
Hope Russell tallied off a pass from Zoe Beardsley to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at the break. Krzeminski scored off a Sophia Templeton corner kick in the 53rd minute to extend the advantage to 3-0 Hope scored again, with Rachel Hatch assisting, just two minutes later to put the game away.
Preslee Miller made five saves to preserve the shutout, the Eagles’ 13th of the year and ninth in a row. Alyse Buirch stopped 10 shots for No. 2 Marion, which finished the year 15-4.
Even after four-straight trips to the sectional finals and multiple title wins over the years, this one was just as special to Beardsley, and certainly to his current team. The girls won their title around the same time as the boys team beat Arkport/Canaseraga for the D1 championship in Houghton. Fillmore will now look to check the next box when it meets Batavia Notre Dame in the Section 5 Class D crossover on Tuesday (5:30 in Perry). The winner will take on Ellicottville in the Far West Regional.
“After coaching for 27 years, you realize that winning sectionals in Section 5 is HARD; harder than most people realize,” Beardsley said. “The girls deserve a ton of credit for the time and effort that they put in. They were rewarded for all of that.
“What a special night with our boys winning, as well. We might not have been able to be there for each other in person during the games, but we met them in Houghton and had a celebration. It takes a village to do what we did and are so thankful for a great community, school and, most importantly, awesome kids.”