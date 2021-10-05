HINSDALE — It was a litmus test-type of match for the Hinsdale boys soccer team.
And given the circumstances — and the fight his team displayed — Devin Kinney can certainly live with the result.
Mitch Ward netted a pair of goals, one on a penalty kick, and Fillmore slowly pulled away for a 5-0 non-league triumph over the Bobcats in a battle of county’s two division leaders on Monday night.
Nooradeen Musaid-Omar and Noah Strickland scored off passes from Ward and Damon Wood, respectively, to give the Eagles (10-2) a 2-0 lead at the break. Wood then scored and Ward posted two his markers as Fillmore turned a tight advantage into a comfortable win.
In the end, Kinney was content with his team’s effort against the county’s top team and one of the top Class D outfits in the state.
“I thought we played as well as we could have,” he said. “It was pretty evenly-matched (in the first half), they just finished their chances. In the second half, they kind of opened it up a little bit … but it was the same thing, they just made more of their chances.
Layton Sanasith and Eben Schilke each added a helper while Luke Colombo made six saves in a shutout effort for the Eagles, who have won eight in a row. Ethan Cashimere turned away nine shots for Hinsdale (7-2-1), whose only two losses have come to GV/Belfast and the first-place Eagles.
Noting that his team also has games today, Wednesday and Friday, Kinney added: “Not to discredit anything (Fillmore) did, they played well, but we have three more games this week. We knew coming in that if it started to get away a little bit, we would manage minutes and get other guys in there. That started between the third and fourth goal. We readjusted. But we’re not at all upset about this result.”
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 2, Houghton 1
CUBA — Jacob Smith and Logan Lewis both scored as Cuba-Rushford rallied from a slight 1-0 halftime deficit for the win.
Lewis assisted on Smith’s goal before tallying off a pass from Austin Clement. Jarett Campbell made six saves for the Rebels (4-6-1).
“We definitely needed a game like this where we had to grind it out,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “It was never easy … to go down a goal, it was definitely a step in the right direction to find our way out of a hole, which hasn’t always been the case this year. That bodes well for these last two weeks of the season.”
Henry Sardina scored just before halftime while Chris Habecker made six saves for Houghton (3-6-1).
Port Allegany/Smethport 2, Wellsville 1
WELLSVILLE — Port Allegany/Smethport won a defensive slugfest, taking a 1-0 lead at half and holding on for the win.
River Cramer had both goals for Port, one with 16 minutes to go in the first and the other with 26 minutes left in the game. Henry Kisler and Aidan Emerick both earned assists.
Cody Costello marked the lone goal for Wellsville, on a penalty kick in the middle of the second half.
Ty Guilds was a wall in net for Port, earning 16 saves and keeping it in a game that could have gone either way.
Port Allegany/Smethport plays Tuesday at Coudersport.
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 4, Depew 2
DEPEW — In a game that featured six goals after halftime, Josh Chitty netted a pair of markers to lift Pioneer.
Chitty and J.T. Carmody tallied in the 44th and 46th minutes to stake the Panthers (6-8) to a 2-0 lead. Randy Pikuzinski then scored the first of his two markers to bring Depew to within 2-1, but Zach Coppola scored a minute later to give Pioneer another two-goal lead and Chitty tallied again in the 56th minute to seal it.
Depew fell to 2-7-2.