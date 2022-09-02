BOLIVAR — For Bolivar-Richburg, perhaps more than any other football program in the Big 30, it’s been an eventful year.
In 2021, with a veteran lineup, the Wolverines opened the season 5-1 while vaulting to as high as No. 13 in the state in Class D. In Week 7, they came within a failed two-point conversion in the final minute of knocking off Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which beat Randolph to advance to the NYS Final Four.
Still, B-R received a home playoff game, and got off to a tremendous start, holding a 20-0 halftime lead over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen. But a furious rally gave Cal-Mum a shocking 27-20 first-round victory, ending another solid B-R season at 5-4.
And now, after months of discussion centered on everything from a potential merger to forging ahead as is, there’s this: B-R has become the next Big 30 program to go the 8-man route.
B-R CURRENTLY has 23 players on its roster, just under the average number for most teams in the area. Some squads have entered 2022 with fewer than that. But in a proactive move that took into account the makeup of its roster and the fact there’s an established league in its own section, which includes county rival Wellsville, B-R believed it best, for now, to join the 8-man ranks.
“Out of these 23, six of them have never played football before,” said eighth-year coach Steve Smith, who, after overseeing a program renaissance over the last seven years, will now lead the transition to a new format. “Our administration needed to hear that; so we may have this number that looks like, alright we can give this a shot, but competitively what are we doing to these kids?
“We would have been in a different decision mode had we had 23 experienced players. But we don’t.”
YES, B-R graduated one of the best classes of the Smith era, including Big 30 all-star linemen Camdyn MacDonell and Lloyd Kinnicutt and perhaps the school’s top overall athlete in Landon Danaher. With a dip in numbers behind them, it knew, even last spring, that the outlook for 11-man looked murky.
Smith notified the section early on of the possibility, giving it time to create a contingency schedule in case the Wolverines went that route. And on the eve of the first day of practice, Aug. 19, they made the official decision to do just that.
A football guy leading a community with a strong footbal tradition, the choice wasn’t easy, Smith acknowledged. But it was the right decision for where the Wolverines are right now.
“For me, what gets me over that and accepting 8-man is we’re here for these kids,” he said. “You need 18 (for 11-man), and that was our fear. Do we start an 11-man season with numbers that are close to that number?
“What happens if we have some injuries? I did not want to get in the position of getting to Week 2 or 3 and saying, well, we don’t have enough to play, we have to forfeit. That’s not fair, that’s not fair to the other teams. So this way, we got out ahead of it … and we’re in a much better place.”
Much like Wellsville last season, there’s been a learning curve for both the B-R players and coaches (one of the other differences this year is that, in an effort to offset the wide-open nature and arena football-like scores, 8-man leagues across the state will reduce the width of their fields from 53 yards to 40).
“We’re getting there. We’ve all made the mistake of drawing too many Xs and Os on the board,” Smith added with a laugh. “It’s kind of been a crash course for us, but the staff is great, and everyday I think we’re learning along with the kids.
MOSTLY, however, these Wolverines are in a good position. B-R has a winning culture in place, having spent most of last season as a borderline top 10 team in the state. And despite its losses, it returns a solid core, highlighted by stud linemen Trent Sibble, a two-time Big 30 all-star and one of the top players in the area, junior Caden Allen, who saw some time at quarterback last year and will take over the starting role this year, and running backs Ethan Coleman and Maddox Day.
Had B-R played its typically tough Section 5 Class D slate, “we would have been pretty comfortable with our team,” Smith noted. So surely, it will expect to contend in the 8-man league, comprised mostly of teams who are facing similar numbers issues and haven’t had the same recent success as the Wolverines. The outlier there is Red Jacket, a former Class D power itself and now the team to beat in 8-man, against which B-R will both open and close the season.
“We go into every season with the same mindset,” Smith said. “We want to go into each week and compete and play the best we can. Of course, we open with Red Jacket, so we’ll find out Saturday a lot about 8-man football because they’re a very good team. We’ve talked to all the coaches — they’re really good guys, they’re in it for the same reasons we are: we want our kids to play football.
“And if this is what we need to do, this is what we’re gonna do.”
SMITH described his 11 returning lettermen, namely the six returning starters, as “really good players.” He commended them for embracing the transition, for as difficult as it might have been and saying, “whatever we’re gonna play, we’re gonna play. As long as it’s football.” That group now has the opportunity to leave a different kind of legacy.
“Caden got the start in our sectional game, and he played very well for us,” Smith said, “so we’re really comfortable with him. Trent is … exceptional, on both sides of the ball. We like our backs a lot — Parker (Worth), Maddox and Ethan.”
Of Coleman, Smith said: “He won sectionals in the 200 meters (last spring). He goes, ‘what do I do if I break a long one?’ I said, ‘well, if you really want to run, touch the goal line and run back, you’ll get your 200 meters in.’ He’s been a defensive starter since he was a freshman, so it’ll be fun to see him get more touches (on offense).
“It’s definitely their team. But we like our kids; absolutely, we think we can compete. We just gotta figure out what the nuances are here, and that might be the biggest issue for us.”
But, he added, “We’re gonna make the most of it, that’s for sure.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Trent Sibble, senior, 6-2, 215, offensive line/defensive end
Caden Allen, junior, 6-1, 185, quarterback/linebacker
Ethan Coleman, junior, 5-7, 150, running back/defensive back
Maddox Day, senior, 5-8, 130, running back/defensive back
Zachary Mitchell, junior, 5-10, 180, offensive line/linebacker
Tavyn MacDonell, sophomore, 5-10, 160, tight end/defensive line
ALSO LETTERING were:
Parker Worth, senior, 5-10, 165, running back/linebacker
Dawson Little, senior, 5-11, 245, line both ways
Trevor Pforter, junior, 6-1, 185, tight end/defensive end
Levi Williams, junior, 6-1, 210, line both ways
Maddox Davison, sophomore, 5-9, 150, running back/defensive back
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Allen, Kingston Loucks (fr., 5-10, 150)
Running Backs:
Worth, Day, Coleman, Charlie Militello (so., 6-1, 170), William Stout (so., 5-7, 135), Tyrese Smith (so., 5-7, 140), Calyn Todd (fr., 5-8, 140)
Ends/Receivers:
Pforter, MacDonell, Dustin Murray (jr., 6-0, 160), Tyler Kizer-Patterson (so., 5-7, 135)
Offensive Line:
Sibble, Mitchell, Little, Williams, Roman Johnston (jr., 5-9, 185), Brian Learn (jr., 5-9, 180), Connor Garrison (jr., 5-9, 165), Jadon Bromley (sr., 6-1, 180), David Phearsdorf (so., 6-1, 150), Alex Lipka (so., 5-6, 140)
DefenseDefensive Line:
Sibble, Williams, MacDonell, Little, Pforter, Johnston, Learns, Bromley, Garrison, Phearsdorf
Linebackers:
Allen, Mitchell, Militello, Worth, Murray, Stout, Lipka
Defensive Backs:
Coleman, Day, Loucks, Smith, Todd, Kizer-Patterson
THE SCHEDULE:
September 3 — at Red Jacket, 1 p.m. 9 — Wellsville, 7 p.m. 17 — at Holley, 1 p.m. 23 — at Mynderse 30 — C.G. Finney/Northstar Christian, 7 p.m.
October 7 — at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m. 14 — Pembroke, 7 p.m. 21 — Red Jacket, 7 p.m.