B-R

Eleven letterwinners return for eighth-year coach Steve Smith at Bolivar-Richburg, now in its inaugural season in the eight-man ranks. Pictured are, front (from left): Alex Lipka, Dawson Little, Zachary Mitchell, Maddox Davison and Maddox Day. Back row: Tavyn MacDonell, Parker Worth, Levi Williams, Trent Sibble, Trevor Pforter and Caden Allen. Missing was: Ethan Coleman.

 J.P. Butler/Olean Times Herald

BOLIVAR — For Bolivar-Richburg, perhaps more than any other football program in the Big 30, it’s been an eventful year.

In 2021, with a veteran lineup, the Wolverines opened the season 5-1 while vaulting to as high as No. 13 in the state in Class D. In Week 7, they came within a failed two-point conversion in the final minute of knocking off Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which beat Randolph to advance to the NYS Final Four.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social