OLEAN — Smethport VFW and Randy’s Up The River have staged any number of championship battles over the years, both in league play and at City Cup.
This year was no different.
The teams met up again on Monday night for the Olean Women’s Slowpitch Softball League title, and of course, needed to go to a second game after lower-seeded Randy’s took Game 1 to force a deciding Game 2.
In the end, though — this time — Smethport got the better of its rival.
Pushed to the brink, Smethport pulled out a convincing 15-5 victory in the nightcap, powered by a 5-for-5 night from Karly Welty, to capture the 2022 championship at Forness Field 8.
Welty homered as part of her performance while Amber Nelson went 4-for-4 with a double. Molly Kate McCullough was 3-for-4 with a double, Alyssa Cunningham was 4-for-4, Abbey Woodard doubled and Courtney MacNeal had two hits. After building an 8-1 lead through five innings, No. 2 Smethport surrendered a two-run sixth to find itself in a game again entering the bottom half. But VFW exploded for seven runs in that frame to put the game away.
For Randy’s, Alex Calbi had two hits, including a double, while Jordan Lucas, Jaleesa Sledge and Shaina Griffin all had two hits.
After falling to Smethport earlier in the double-elimination postseason, Randy’s knew that it would need two victories to repeat as league champion after downing Smethport in the summer of ‘21. And it at least gave itself a chance.
In Game 1, Randy’s fell into an early 3-0, but rallied to tie it in the fifth. Smethport plated two in the bottom half to retake the lead, but Randy’s plated five runs across its final two at-bats to force the deciding game.
Kayla Welty went 2-for-4 with a double while Lucas, Jess Weinman, Kim Clayton and Jill Slawiak also had two hits for Randy’s. For Smethport, Nelson was 4-for-4 with a double and Karly Welty, McCullough and Woodard had two hits each.
The teams had 12 hits each in the opener, but Smethport doubled up Randy’s (22-11) in the nightcap. Smethport VFW won three of the four matchups between the teams this year while finishing 14-2 overall. Randy’s finished the summer 15-4.
B BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIPFlickerwood Wine 7, Misfits 1OLEAN — Baylee Brien went 3-for-3 with a double and Flickerwood Wine used a big sixth inning to secure a 4-0 postseason and the ‘B’ Bracket championship.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead in the later stages, Flickerwood plated five runs in the sixth to pull away. Kristen Tanner reached on an error to open the inning before Rachel Anderson singled to move a runner into scoring position. Jenna Hicks, Brien (double), Dani Newman and Liz Rix all followed with RBI hits to give Flickerwood a 6-1 advantage. Meghan Hollenbeck later added an RBI single of her own to make it 7-1 as Flickerwood batted around in the frame.
Flickerwood took a 2-0 lead in the second on RBI singles from Danielle Arnett (to score Brien) and Kelsie Dinkins, who scored Arnett. Newman finished the game 2-for-3 for No. 8 Flickerwood (10-6), which scored a season sweep of the Misfits after beating them 28-16 in the regular season and 21-10 earlier in the playoffs.
For the seventh-seeded Misfits, Emily Brown went 2-for-3, Rae George doubled and Emma Brown, Megan Cooper and Candy Miller all had singles. The Misfits cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth when Emma Brown walked, Miller singled and George hit an RBI double. The Misfits finished the year 8-8.