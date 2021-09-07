SMETHPORT, Pa. — Through two weeks, the Smethport football team has played as advertised.
Picked by area coaches to tie atop the District 9 Small School North division with Coudersport, the Hubbers have taken care of business in double-digit wins over Sheffield and Brockway. And, while we learn more about the defending league champs each week, coach Adam Jack learns more about his roster, as well.
“We really didn’t know what we had because a lot of kids are juniors, and a few seniors, that are stepping into starting roles for the first time,” Jack said. “They’re inexperienced but they certainly have come a long way in a short amount of time these two weeks.”
SENIOR quarterback Noah Lent has picked up where he left off after last year’s Big 30 Pennsylvania Offensive Player of the Year season, accounting for all five Hubber touchdowns (one passing, four rushing) in the team’s 35-19 over Brockway. Senior guard/linebacker Travis Cooney and senior tight end/defensive end Brandon Higley, Smethport’s only other two returning starters, have been immensely impactful, as well.
“(Cooney) has been unbelievable on the defensive side of the ball,” Jack said. “Running the defense, making the calls and the kid is all over the field with a motor that never quits.”
Aside from that trio, however, it’s been a host of new faces continuing the Hubbers’ success.
“The game against Brockway was a good test for us,” Jack said. “A good chance for those kids to get out to an early start, build some confidence and then have to battle throughout that game to keep the lead.”
Smethport’s grit and determination, Jack said, were evident as the Hubbers fended off two late Brockway touchdowns. Team speed has been one of their most useful assets.
“We’re playing fast right now,” Jack said. “There is a little bit of thinking going on (with the inexperience), but they’re playing with a little more confidence with every snap. We’re never satisfied with where we are. We want to continue improving.”
The Hubbers will host Port Allegany in Week 3, a team that, despite a 36-30 loss to D9 South power Keystone in Week 2, has emerged a favorite to contend with Smethport for the North.
The Gators were the third-place choice of coaches in the preseason. With Coudy quickly falling to 0-2, however, and Port’s dominant shutout win of Otto-Eldred in Week 0, Friday’s contest could go a long way in deciding the division.
“They’re well-coached and disciplined on both sides of the ball,” Jack said of Port Allegany. “You can see on film the improvement of that team over the last couple years. They’ve gotten better each year.”
The Hubbers and Gators are scheduled for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.
IN THE large school circuit, Ridgway has made a clear statement through two weeks: This isn’t the same 3-3 Elker team that had its streak of four consecutive league titles snapped last year.
After a 24-7 win over preseason D9 Large School favorite St. Marys, Ridgway throttled Kane in Week 2, 42-6, to move to 2-0.
As one Big 30 committee member who attended Ridgway/Kane noted, Ridgway’s dominance of the line of scrimmage allowed its running backs — Dom Allegretto and Cam Marciniak — to gain big yardage, while quarterback Cameron Larkin was consistently protected.
Nick Myers, Kenny McKenna, Braden Renaud, Dan Park and Hunter Wall, anchoring Ridgway’s offensive line, caught the eye of one member.
“Allegretto had a monster game all around: Offense, defense and special teams,” the member noted. “He has good speed, runs hard and had a nice kick-off return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Marciniak also had a nice long touchdown run and catch.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Marcus Crowe aided Ridgway’s success up front while Eric Salberg made an array of plays from the linebacker position.
Kane showed flashes on offense, the committee member noted, but couldn’t sustain much against the Elkers. The Wolves will host Bradford (0-2) in Week 3, an interesting matchup for a pair of winless McKean County teams.
