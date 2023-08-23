SMETHPORT, Pa. — Last year marked a turbulent change for the Smethport football team, as it not only had to replace a senior group that led the Hubbers the District 9 Class A championship game, it did so with a new head coach and in a new league.
The 2022 season brought an end to a four-year streak of qualifying for the District 9 playoffs. Smethport started 1-1 with a Week 2 win over Cameron County, but did not taste victory again, finishing the year 1-8.
So the goal is simple, even if it seems daunting considering where the Hubber are coming from: make the playoffs.
“We’re going to look at every game (as) the same for us,” Smethport coach Joel Lent told the Bradford Era at District 9 Media Day this year. “We’re going in to win, and our goal is the playoffs.”
The Hubbers play an identical schedule to last year’s, with home and road games swapped. Lent, the former offensive coordinator who took over for former head coach Adam Jack last season, admitted that playing District 9 Region 2 was a difficult change for his team. They were playing larger schools than they did in previous District 9 Small School alignments.
But Lent doesn’t want that to be an excuse; he wants his team to take the same mindset into every game, regardless of the opponent.
“Some of it was the schedule, the Region 2,” Lent said of last year’s 1-8 record. “We just can’t compete with some of the bigger schools with the lower numbers we have. But in saying that, we have to look at the schedule and just play the games that they put us there (to play). We have to look at each game the same way. It doesn’t matter who’s on there.”
Smethport graduated 10 seniors, many of them starters including all-league linebacker Ryan Pelchy. Smethport has a returning core of five returning starters: seniors Logan Hurlburt, Ryan Mason and Cole Szuba along with junior Boe Kirkman and sophomore Jonah Ganoe. Kirkman, Mason and Ganoe all played at running back; Hurlburt and Szuba played guard and tackle up front.
Smethport lists 32 players on its 2023 roster. They’re balanced across four class years: eight seniors, nine juniors, six sophomores and nine freshmen.
“We have a lot of younger guys showing up to open field (practices), that are putting in the work,” Lent said. “These guys as well, our seniors, are doing a great job showing them the way.”
Lent will look to those seniors for leadership. He was encouraged by the number of underclassmen showing up for offseason work in open field sessions or in the weight room.
“The team chemistry is huge for these guys,” Lent said. “We always talk about attitude and effort as two things that we cannot teach and they come in with great attitude and effort every day. It just trickles down the whole program.”
The season opens Friday, Aug. 25, against Redbank Valley in Smethport. Last year, Redbank won 53-8 on its home field.
Cameron County (Region 3) is the only non-league opponent on the schedule in Week 2; the Hubbers will face Brockway, Kane, Keystone, Port Allegany, Redbank, Ridgway and Union/AC Valley in Region 3 play.
Lent knows the importance of showing signs of progress early, He hopes if his Hubbers can string together some wins, they will get the Smethport community behind them.
“Get everybody involved,” he said. “Get the fans hyped to come to the game and just get everybody back into Hubber football.”
If Smethport can grab an early win or two, it can start to believe in its bigger goals. But aside from making the playoffs, what would Lent see as a benchmark for progress in his second year?
“Playoffs are always our goal,” Lent said. “But I just want to see them continue to build this program. I don’t want to say we’re going to settle for anything less than the playoffs because that’s not (the goal). But (to have) everyone coming out healthy, and I love to see all these guys in the Varischetti game and the Big 30, so that would be another (benchmark).”
A winning record, of course, would put Smethport in the playoff bracket in D9 Class A.
“I would love to come out at least .500,” Lent said. “That would be a successful season for us. There are some winnable games on that schedule for sure. I think people will look at us as the underdog just because of the record, but we have a lot more talent than what our record showed last year.”
In addition to serving as head coach, Lent is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach. Ryan Yingling (assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line), Colby Austin (passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach), Kolin Strawcutter (defensive coordinator, linebackers coach), Kevin Lord (assistant defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach), Chad Alexis (defensive line coach, special teams coordinator), Tom Kriener (assistant line coach), Mike Taylor (scout team coordinator), Adam Jack (assistant coordinator, secondary coach), Rick Woodring (assistant running back, linebackers, special teams coach) and Jim McGuire (assistant line coach).
THE RETURNING starters:
Logan Hurlburt, senior, 5-8, 205, left guard/middle linebacker
Ryan Mason, senior, 6-2, 170, running back/safety
Cole Szuba, senior, 5-10, 240, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Boe Kirkman, junior, 6-1, 200, running back/defensive end
Jonah Ganoe, sophomore, 5-10, 155, running back/safety
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Brentton McDowell (sr.), Colin Riekofsky (soph), Zach Hungille (fr.), Jack Sherry (fr.)
Running Backs: Mason, Kirkman, Kyle Kilhoffer (jr.), Ganoe
Ends/Receivers: Deegan Mendell (sr.), Gavin McGabe (sr.), Christian Rothermel (sr.), Rylan Shields (jr.), Owen Rounsville (jr.), Alex Yeager (jr.), Clayton Kiser (soph.), Riekofsky, Isaac Kroah (soph.), Ethan Edwards (fr.), Ian Fitzsimmons (fr.), Aiden Tanner (fr.), Hungille, Aiden Tanner (fr.), Jimmy Sneed (fr.)
Guards/Tackles: Hurlburt, C. Szuba, Bennit Harris (sr.), Carter Vandermark (jr.), Dalton Stepp (jr.), Braysen Cosper (jr.), Jordan Mixer (jr.), Carson Williams (soph.), Cole Himes (fr.), Grant Holmberg (fr.), Ethan Stuckey (fr.)
Centers: Fisher Szuba (soph.)
Defense
Ends: Kirkman, Hungille
Linemen/Tackles: Hurlburt, C. Szuba, Vandermark, Cosper, Mixer, F. Szuba, Williams, Hims, Holmberg, Hungille, Stuckey
Linebackers: Harris, Stepp, Yeager, Ganoe
Defensive Backs: Mason, Mendell, McGabe, McDowell, Rothermel, Shields, Rounsville, Kilhoffer, Kiser, Riekofsky, Kroah, Edwards, Fitzsimmons, Hungille, Sherry, Tanner, Sneed
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
September
1 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
8 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
15 — Coudersport, 7 p.m.
22 — at Keystone, 7 p.m.
29 — Brockway, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m.
13 — Union-AC Valley, 7 p.m.
20 — at Kane, 7 p.m.
