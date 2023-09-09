Hunting in our area is generally conducted at shorter ranges. Hunting from a 20-foot tree stand over a 10-year period I averaged the range at which I’d taken deer hunting in forested areas.
That average was 130 yards. But I’m a nervous sort and a deadly marksman, so always took the first clear shot available no matter what the range, just in case something might go amiss and the buck, for unforeseen reasons, spook unexpectedly. My friends and I are also meticulous about stand position with good visibility, side hills, etc., and clearing narrow, unobtrusive shooting lanes as far as terrain permitted.
Still, over 60 years of hunting it was unusual for me to shoot over 200 yards. If memory serves, I shot two deer at 300 yards, one at 375, one at 400 and, in Idaho, a buck at 434. As you can see that’s only five animals 300 yards or over. My rifles, scopes, and ammunition were all carefully tuned for long range if necessary but the opportunity seldom arose.
However, a young man I coached in smallbore rifle competition, Matt Wingard, became enamored with long range shooting and for several years now has spent the time, money and effort needed to become an expert at this sport. Last year his young boy bagged a deer at over 500 yards and I’d written an article about his success. Matt, seeing my unfeigned curiosity, generously volunteered to take me hunting with him this year. Without hesitation I accepted the invitation.
On Labor Day, Matt called inviting me to get some practice in. No argument there, it was necessary for me to become better acquainted with the equipment and techniques required for accurate shooting at distances stretching from one quarter to half a mile.
We drove to a deep valley and cleared a small opening in a clearing with a grass trimmer, erecting a 12-feet high by 24-feet wide metal plate painting it white with a center horizontal orange stripe with 3 evenly spaced vertical stripes. Then a long drive to reach the far side where we placed a shooting mat. Next, Matt produced a space age looking, very cool and sexy rifle.
The folding stock was by Masterpiece Arms, with its patented V-Block bedding system which eliminates pressure points. The stock was adjustable for length and cheek piece height. A Timney trigger insured a great trigger pull. The 26-inch stainless steel barrel was manufactured by Proof Research and fastened to a Solus Aero action. The large, adjustable scope was a Vortex Gen-3 Razor, 6-36 power. The rifle was chambered in the 6mm Dasher caliber which pushed a 112 bullet 2,800 feet-per-second. A Precision Armament muzzle brake reduced the soft recoiling caliber to that of a .22 long rifle.
A single glance at this impressive outfit left no doubt it had been carefully constructed and meticulously thought out. But long-range shooting requires more than just an accurate rifle. Other factors must be considered as well.
Matt‘s Sig Sauer 10K binoculars are not only great glasses, they’re also a mini computer. Matt dialed in his rifle’s ballistic data and handed me the binoculars. I focused the binoculars and placed the center on the far distant target. The binoculars not only showed the range, 697 yards, but also indicated where to set the elevation turret on the scope. Presto, just like that you knew how far the bullet would drop. In this case the binoculars ballistic readout indicated we turn the turret adjustment upwards to 4.64.
I fastened the bipod on the rifle stock’s bottom rail, slipped in the magazine, lay down and settled in. Adjusting the bipod legs to the approximate height Matt slipped the inflatable sandbag under the back of the stock, then instructed me how to use it. The sandbag had a tube with a rubber bulb on it exactly like a blood pressure cuff. To lower the crosshairs, you pumped air in with the bulb, to lower the crosshairs you pushed a little button to let air escape and drop the back of the stock.
Now that was really a great and ingenious idea. To keep your rifle or crossbow rock steady during the sighting process or firing groups, the rear of the stock must be firmly supported. I’ve been messing around trying to adjust the crosshairs vertically for years and now someone’s come up with an ingenious solution. Why didn’t I think of that?
I cranked the scope up to 36 power, focused the eyepiece, adjusted the parallax, leveled the rifle tilt left and right using the bubble built conveniently into the stock just behind the tang.
A brisk right-hand wind was blowing and we guessed at a 10-inch hold off to the left. I squeezed, the rifle barked and the bullet splattered on the iron target some 10-inches to the right. Wow, a 20-inch wind drift. Using the mil dots, I moved the dot on the bullet hole to the bullseye and squeezed. The bullet smacked the target within 2-inches of the center. The following shot hit right beside it. Incredible!
Matt shot at and actually hit an empty spray paint can on his second attempt. When the small can exploded, I whistled. What a shot!
So, there it is: 700 yards is a long, long way, but with the proper equipment and knowledge hitting a paper plate is expected.