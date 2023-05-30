CANANDAIGUA — Five Big 30 athletes from Allegany County, and one relay team, won individual titles across three divisions of Section 5 Class B track and field championships over the weekend.
Jordan White, of Scio/Friendship, highlighted the local competitors in Class B5.
White turned in one of the most impressive showings of any Big 30 athlete at a weekend class event, logging two firsts, a second and a third in his events. He took first in the long jump (20-10 ¼) and high jump (6-0), second in the 100 (:11.82) and third in the 200 (:24.13). Behind him, F/S finished in the top half of the team scoring, placing seventh of 14 teams with 38 points. Arkport/Canaseraga ran away with the team championship (124 points) while Mount Morris was second (60) and Avoca/Prattsburgh third (58).
Also for the F/S boys, Maximus Edwards was fourth in the high jump (5-6).
Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Brayden Cooper also reached the top of the podium, winning the pentathlon with 2,295 points. As part of his effort, Cooper took first in the high jump (5-3 ¾), long jump (17-11 ½) and shot put (32-8 ¼). GV/B finished eighth overall with 36 points.
Additionally for GV/B, Callahan Tallman claimed second in the high jump (5-6) and fourth in the long jump (18-11 ¼) and Thayne Cobb was third in the triple jump (38-2). Those two teamed with Damian Rinker and Sal Gambino to take fourth in both the 400 relay (:48.09) and 1,600 relay (3:55.18).
ON THE girls’ side, Sophia Gambino, Angel Jimerson and Sophie Zillgitt also had strong showings to lead their team to seventh (36 points) of 14 teams. Gambino registered three top-four finishes — in the 200 (3rd, :28.65), 400 (3rd, 1:03.37) and high jump (4th, 4-5) while Jimerson won the championship in the shot put with a mark of 28 feet, 3 ¾ inches.
Zillgitt, meanwhile, dominated the pentathlon, taking first with 2,143 points — over 400 more than the second-place finisher. Zillgitt captured first in four of five events — the high jump (4-5), 100 hurdles (:19.07), shot put (23-6 ¼) and 800 (2.42.03) while notching second in the long jump (14-5 ¼).
Friendship/Scio took ninth with 14 points. Lexi Crossley led the way with a third in the 100 (:13.82) and fourth in the 200 (:28.86). Jennifer Dickens was fourth in the 100 hurdles (:18.94). Arkport/Canaseraga also took the girls’ team title, totaling 130 points to edge Keshequa (117), with Avoca/Prattsburgh finishing third (69).
SECTION 5 CLASS B4C-R’s Drum wins title in 1,500DUNDEE — Cuba-Rushford’s Libby Drum logged two podium finishes to lead Big 30 athletes in Class B4 competition.
Drum won the sectional championship in the 1,500 with a time of 5:17.58, which secured her a place at this Friday’s Section 5 state qualifier in Batavia. Drum was also third in the 3,000 (12:04.28) while Sophia Riquelme placed third in the 400 (1:04.16). The Rebels took ninth of 15 teams with 22 points.
For 13th-place Fillmore (14 points), Rachel Hatch captured third in the 100 hurdles (:17.23) and fifth in the 200 (:28.40) and Ava Sylvester was third in the 800 (2:37.55). Byron-Bergen won the team crown with 118 points, while Warsaw was second (74) and Pavilion third (65).
On the boys’ side, Fillmore had the best team showing of any Big 30 Allegany County squad over the weekend, taking sixth out of 15 with 42 points.
The relay team of Eli Strickland, Noah Strickland, Ernie Lipscomb and Henry Sardina took first in the 3,200 relay with a mark of 8:45.32. Additionally, Lipscomb was second in the 1,600 (4:54.80), Sardina was second in the 800 (2:06.28) and Eli Strickland claimed third in the 3,200 (10:47.91).
The Eagles’ boasted another top relay team, with the 1,600 quartet of Ben Beardsley, Ray Muzaid-Omar, Lipscomb and Sardina) placing third (3:51.34). Muzaid-Omar added a fourth in the triple jump (38-3).
For 10th-place Cuba-Rushford (19 points), Ethan Coleman broke his own school record while capturing second in the pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, six inches. Coleman also punched his ticket to the state qualifier with this performance. The team of Coleman, Maddox Keller, Sawyer Rouse and Joe Wojciechowski placed fourth in the 1,600 relay in 3:51.49. Additionally, Wojciechowski garnered seven points individually by taking third in the 1,600 (4:56.22) and sixth in the 800 (2:17.59).
Harley-Allendale-Columbia won the B4 team title with 95 points, with Byron-Bergen (88) and Dundee/Bradford (76) rounding out the top three.
SECTION 5 CLASS B3B-R’s Gayton take 4th in high jumpATTICA — Kyla Gayton and Raegan Giardini accounted for the points for Bolivar-Richburg, which placed 12th of 14 Class B3 teams with five points.
Gayton finished fourth in the high jump with a mark of four feet, 10 inches. Giardini was sixth in the 800 (2:33.29).
Geneseo racked up 115 points to win the team championship, topping Alexander (90) and Letchworth (73). On the boys’ side Oakfield-Alabama dominated the team scoring with 186 points, as Rochester Academy Charter took second (72) and Pembroke third (57).