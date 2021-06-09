BOLIVAR — Fourth-seeded Bolivar-Richburg advanced in the Section 5 Class C2 baseball playoffs, as Landon Danaher went 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice in an 8-1 win over Letchworth on Wednesday.
B-R had 11 hits in the C2 quarterfinal and got solid pitching from Danaher and Trey Buchholz, who combined to strike out two and walk four and scatter seven hits.
Buchholz doubled and drove in two runs, Brayden Ellis had a hit and two RBI and Caden Allen and Wayne Karnuth both had two hits for B-R (13-4).
B-R has another home game set for Friday in the semifinals, playing No. 8 Campbell-Savona, which upset No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama Wednesday.
“All around excellent game,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “We put everything together tonight. There was a lot of energy coming from the dugout, fielding-wise we made some huge plays, our two pitchers did a nice job and bats were making good solid contact tonight. Hopefully we can keep that rolling into the game on Friday.”
For No. 12 Letchworth (5-11), Adam Halsey went 2-for-4.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 QUARTERFINALWellsville 6, Mynderse 5WELLSVILLE — Brayden Delahunt hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift No. 2 Wellsville (9-4).
Wellsville trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs to win the game. Cody Costello went 2-for-3. Logan Dunbar and Jeremiah Havens combined to strike out eight and walk seven, allowing five total hits.
Thomas Santana went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run for No. 7 Mynderse (6-10). Jared King struck out 12 batters and walked five over the game’s first six innings but could finish the seventh.
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 8, C.G. Finney 2
PENFIELD — Fillmore pitcher Connor Potter struck out 11 and walked one batter to pace No. 5 Fillmore (11-4) to a road win.
Graham Cahill had two hits and two RBI for the Eagles.
No. 4 C.G. Finney fell to 9-5 to finish the year.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Avoca/Prattsburgh 18, Hinsdale 1, 5 innings
PRATTSBURGH — No. 8 Hinsdale concluded its season at 2-12 with a loss to top-seeded Avoca/Prattsburgh (14-1).
Hunter Devoe was 2-for-3 with a triple for A/P. Macoy Putnam held Hinsdale to one hit over five innings, striking out nine and walking two.
Scio/Friendship 3, Elba 1
SCIO — Cam Loucks threw a one-hitter, holding Elba to one run over a complete game pitching effort to lead No. 3 Scio/Friendship (9-3).
Loucks struck out five and walked three. He also had a single, scored a run and drove in one. Catcher Cory Bolzan had a double, run and RBI. Scio/Friendship led 1-0 after the second inning before allowing the tying run in the top of the sixth. S/F responded immediately, pulling ahead for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Elba’s Andrew Hare struck out 14 batters and walked three, allowing three hits over six innings. Connor Scott had a single and RBI for No. 6 Elba (4-8).
Belfast 11, Jasper-Troupsburg 9
BELFAST — Stephen Struckmann went 3-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run and pitched No. 4 Belfast (9-5) to victory in a complete game effort.
Struckmann had four total RBI and was intentionally walked twice. He struck out nine and walked one, allowing nine hits over seven innings.
Matt Weaver (three-run home run), Carter Stout (double, RBI) and Garrett Miller had two hits each for Belfast.
For No. 5 Jasper-Troupsburg (5-8), Noah Price went 3-for-4 with a double.
AT WELLSVILLE
R H E
Mynderse 104 000 0 — 5 5 5 Wellsville 200 000 4 — 6 4 2 Jared King (12 SO, 5 BB), Erick Guevara Cordero (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Brody Herron Logan Dunbar (5 SO, 6 BB), Jeremiah Havens (4) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Alex Green
HR:
Braden Delahunt (W)
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
Letchworth 001 000 0 — 1 7 2 Bolivar-Rich. 310 400 X — 8 11 0 Nick Thompson (1 SO, 5 BB), Chris Shearing (2) (3 SO, 2 BB), Jake Shearing (5) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Anthony Skidmore Landon Danaher (1 SO, 4 BB), Trey Buchholz (4) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Brayden Ellis
AT PRATTSBURGH
R H E
Hinsdale 001 00X X — 1 1 9 Avoca/Pratt. 835 2XX X — 18 9 2 Damion Brown (0 SO, 5 BB), Jacob Elliott (3) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Parker Cummins Macoy Putman (9 SO, 2 BB) and Ashton McMahon
AT SCIO
R H E