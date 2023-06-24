OLEAN — Cole Sebastian has wanted to prove he can be an everyday starter for his college team. If his hitting against NYCBL competition so far this summer is any indication, he just might be ready for that job.
Sebastian, an NYCBL All-Star last summer for the Olean Oilers, picked up as just the same kind of productive outfielder when he returned for his second season as an Oiler.
Singles in both halves of a doubleheader on Friday at Cortland extended Sebastian’s season-opening hit streak to 12 games.
The highlight of his season so far was likely a 10-5 win over Genesee on June 15, when Sebastian launched two home runs and a triple in a 3-for-4 night for three RBI.
“I’ve been working on my swing a little bit, trying to play with things with my hands,” Sebastian, a junior-to-be at Canisius College, said. “I guess last week I found it.”
Sebastian admitted a little disbelief as he rounded the bases for the second time that night at Bradner Stadium.
“I was kind of in awe. I was like, ‘man, I just did that?,’” he said with a smile.
Olean now sits just over .500 at 8-7-1 in an up-and-down start to the season that included a five-game win streak last week.
“We kind of got off to a slow start. We got hot (the second week), but we’re looking to stay hot here, keep going,” he said before a game on Sunday.
A former Big 30 Player of the Year (2021) for Otto-Eldred, Sebastian was a young boy when the Oilers began as an NYCBL franchise in 2012 and attended many games.
“Living in Eldred, we were so close,” he said. “When I was little we just always came to these games and I was always like, ‘I want to that. I want to play here.’ So last year I was able to do that.”
Sebastian’s family moved to Wellsville during his freshman year at Canisius. He lives at home during the summer and commutes to Oiler games and practices.
Playing summer ball — “It’s good baseball. It’s always been. It’s competitive,” he said of the NYCBL — close to home was a big draw for Sebastian.
“The main thing is I get to play at home and then I get to play in front of my friends and family,” he said.
He’s now hitting .426 with 16 RBI in 12 games — both NYCBL-bests through Olean’s nightcap Friday night at Cortland — with three doubles, a triple and two homers and 16 runs scored. His .519 on-base percentage and .660 slugging (an NYCBL-best) are both team-highs for the Oilers.
Last year, the Oilers did almost everything possible for an NYCBL team to do, but fell heartbreakingly close to a league title, dropping both games of a road doubleheader after winning game one of a best-of-three series. Sebastian is one of a few key members of that team who returned for a second season and nodded in agreement to the notion they had “unfinished business.”
“We played really well last year, and made it to the championship,” Sebastian said. “But unfortunately we lost in it. So it was kind of like, ‘come back, try to win this year.’”
Sebastian thinks this is a loose team that, if it continues to play that way, can compete for the title again.
“We just need to come together more, bond more as a team,” he said. “Have fun, that’s the big thing. Go out there and have fun. Don’t play tense. That’s not fun.”
The 6-foot, 185-pound right-handed batting Sebastian typically plays center field and leads off for the Oilers. He said he’s comfortable playing any outfield position.
As a freshman at Canisius, Sebastian played 11 games for a team that made the NCAA Regionals. He played in 25 (16 starts) of Canisius’ 52 games in 2023 as a sophomore, batting .271 with a .394 OPB with two doubles, two home runs, 12 runs, nine RBI and eight stolen bases.
“The next thing I want to do is become an everyday starter, play every game,” he said.
And working to accomplish that starts in the summer with the Oilers.
“During the summer I’m going to work on my consistency: work on being consistently good and hopefully that can translate in the fall at school, it’ll show Coach that I can play,” he said.