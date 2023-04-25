(Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series with St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach on the challenges and change in landscape created by the transfer portal and NIL legislation. Today: the impact those factors have had on recruiting.)
On one hand, there’s the case of Jaren Holmes.
By almost any account, the former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball standout benefited greatly from this new “player empowerment” era and all of the drastic rules changes that have come with it.
Holmes entered the transfer portal with the ability to go where he pleased, took advantage of the “COVID year,” giving him a fifth season of eligibility, and was presumably paid more in NIL money at Iowa State than he would have been at Bona. And in the end, he was the leading scorer for a Big 12 team, playing before nearly 14,300 fans per game at Hilton Coliseum while leading the Cyclones to a national ranking, numerous big wins and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
For every success story such as Holmes’, however, there are about a dozen tales of the opposite nature, of players who were lured into the portal by false promises or money that never came, or forced into it by coaches who simply wanted to rid themselves of a kid who didn’t pan out in favor of the extra ride.
No one is necessarily against the idea of collegiate athletes having the ability to be compensated, in some capacity, for their services. Nearly two years since the passing of NIL legislation, however, a troubling, and unsettling, reality has taken hold, one that’s caused total upheaval to the college hoops landscape.
ALMOST EVERY potential concern from the moment that new transfer and NIL rules went into effect have come to the forefront:
Mid-major leagues, such as the Atlantic 10, have indeed become a farm system for the power conferences. The number in the transfer portal has swelled past 1,500 — nearly one-third of all Division I players, causing extreme roster turnover (as Bona, of course, can attest) and an unending game of program musical chairs. Kids are making decisions based purely on their “play for pay” options. A number of players are at their third or fourth school in 4-5 years, stunting both development and graduation numbers.
Pay days aside (and no, that can’t be discounted), there’s currently a dark underbelly to the world of NCAA sports.
In a recent, and insightful, 23-minute Zoom interview, Mark Schmidt touched on a number of the issues that have made this so, how they’ve affected his program and how he views things not just as a long-time head coach, but as someone who’s been among the most negatively affected by this dramatic shift (Bona, remember, lost its entire team to the portal a year ago at this time).
TO SCHMIDT, perhaps of the most concern is the alarming number of players who enter the portal only to end up with nowhere to go.
“To me, that’s the story that needs to be written,” he said.
“The media is writing all these great stories about how these kids are getting paid and making great decisions going to, quote, better programs. We’re not writing about kids who are going into the portal and not getting scholarships or kids that go into the portal and then end up not playing the minutes that they were promised.
“The last year in a kid’s college career is really, really important, and some of these kids are making decisions where they’re going to schools and not playing. And now they’ve got money initially, but really, they lost their career because they had a bad senior year because they made a wrong choice.”
In this new era, recruiting, especially at a place like Bona, has become that much more difficult, Schmidt said. Bona has long prided itself on building its program through player development, bringing in an unheralded freshman and turning him into an A-10 starter, if not a star.
But that’s been made virtually impossible in the new climate.
“We’d be done; this would be, quote, the offseason,” Schmidt said of the difficulty of recruiting now. “But there’s no offseason now. We’ll be recruiting this class probably until August.
“From two years ago until today, it’s a whole different ball game when it comes to recruiting. You don’t really recruit the high school kid anymore. For the most part, a high school kid, in their freshman year, they’re not as successful; you can’t depend on them. So those kids will either leave after the year because they’re not playing, or if they are playing, they may leave because of NIL. So it’s really difficult to recruit high school kids anymore, because you know there’s probably a great chance you’re gonna lose them early in their careers.”
SCHMIDT acknowledged what had long seemed the case: Coaches are almost exclusively recruiting the portal now.
Though Bona has recruited a couple of promising prep prospects in recent years, highlighted by Yann Farell, for whom NIL rules are different as an international player, Schmidt has been among this ilk, with seven of the 10 players he’s brought in since last spring coming from the portal.
He said his assistants look at the portal everyday.
But again, going the free agency route (with the obvious benefit of adding established players), which also includes high-end Division II and III players, has come at the expense of high school kids and lower Division I players who end up being forced out.
“They’re not recruiting the high school kid, the junior college kid, they’re recruiting the portal,” Schmidt said of today’s D-I coaches. “And a number of them are Division II players, so those D-II kids that D-I teams are taking, that’s taking a spot away from a high school kid. There’s less scholarship opportunities if you’re gonna jump into the D-II or D-III ranks and get their best players.
“There’s guys that are putting their name into the portal that, in the end, they’re not getting a scholarship.”
In one sense, the portal has made recruiting easier “because you don’t have to travel as much,” Schmidt acknowledged. Bona has since become almost formulaic in this approach, adding players who have shined at a lower tier and are looking to prove themselves at the next level, perhaps even earn a bit more from an NIL standpoint.
Rather than the prep kid with a high upside, Schmidt’s staff has adapted to the current climate by relying more on the entrenched player with the existing D-I resume, one who it feels could fare well in its system, such as recent additions Daryl Banks III, who made the A-10 All-Conference Third Team last season, Moses Flowers and Kyrell Luc.
But that one bright spot is offset by the much larger downside of NIL money, of which Bona and many others don’t have as much to offer.
“It’s more difficult because it’s all NIL,” Schmidt pointed out, “and if you don’t have NIL, you can’t get involved with the players that you need to be successful. So the portal is good to re-stock, but it’s bad if you don’t have NILmoney, and that’s the problem with the mid-majors.
“The high majors … all those football programs, they got all the money, so the NIL packages that they’re able to give (out) are much larger than these mid-majors and low-majors that have some … and some don’t have any. You can’t get involved with players in the portal now that are gonna help you win without NIL money.”
