Her stay was supposed to be temporary.
Upon graduating from St. Bonaventure in 2015, Summer Sawaya was going to spend the summer in Key West, Florida, with her father, John, bartend, save some money and move to New York City, where her sister was living.
Very quickly, however, her plans, and life, changed.
One day, she was introduced to “this entirely different world” of free diving and spearfishing. Sawaya had always possessed an athletic spirit; she was a star swimmer at Olean High School and has since become an accomplished runner. Now, she’d been jolted by the essence of adventure.
Admittedly, this newfound and underlying passion came out of nowhere. But eight years and several incredible life experiences later, “I still haven’t made it back to New York,” she said.
“I was kind of addicted from the start,” she noted. “I was going out with these people who are really good at diving and really good at spearfishing. And then everything we did was just different from life as I knew it. Whether we’re swimming with dolphins or sharks, spearfishing tuna or just anything you can imagine on the water, we were doing it, and I just became completely addicted.”
EARLY ON, Sawaya spent her days on the water and bartended at night. She went out almost everyday, sometimes departing at 5 a.m. and not coming home until 10 p.m. She also had the opportunity to work commercially, shooting fish and selling her take to local families and restaurants and earning decent money.
“It’s just been the greatest lifestyle,” she said, “and I’m so grateful for it.”
That lifestyle has taken her all around the world on an array of deep sea adventures. It’s allowed her to become quite good at what she does; Sawaya, in fact, currently owns three world records — for cubera snapper and blackfin tuna (on speargun) and amberjack (on polespear).
It’s also given her stories to tell.
The Olean native can hold her breath for four minutes and free dive to 120 feet. She’s posted numerous videos and photos documenting her experiences on Instagram, where she currently has over 17,000 followers. There, she can be seen holding up her massive spearfishing prizes, swimming with various marine life and exploring underwater.
NOW, IT’S led her here: to being one of nine spirited individuals chosen to participate on Discovery Channel’s new reality television series, “Survive The Raft.” The show follows nine “candidates” who set sail for 21 days on the Acali II while being tasked with collaborating to win a grand prize. Contestants, a description on IMDB.com said, “must complete mental and physical obstacles intended to splinter and split the team.”
The network reached out to Sawaya months before filming began. Hardly a TV watcher, let alone of the reality variety, she displayed little interest at first. But after some deliberation, and a bit of persuasion by Discovery, Sawaya decided she was in.
“And it was just the craziest experience ever,” she said. “It’s a really cool concept. It’s kind of like Survivor in a sense, so it was very difficult, but it’s more of a teamwork style to see if people can work together despite their differences — and everyone was so different.
“It’s different from anything out there in that sense. It’s still a reality show, but it’s more, can the community work together for the greater goal and also survive?”
The show, the first episode for which will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Discovery, was filmed last August in the Pearl Islands off the coast of Panama. “I can’t believe it’s about to finally be out,” Sawaya said gleefully.
And though she couldn’t divulge too much about what transpired (she does, however, get to spearfish), she noted that her exposure to such a unique opportunity went “really, really well.”
“It was obviously very challenging, just physically and emotionally,” she acknowledged. “You’re doing physical activities on no food or very little food, so it was very interesting. But all in all, it was probably one of the best experiences of my life.”
THESE DAYS, Sawaya has made a career as a luxury real estate agent. But despite being busier with work than she was before, the 2011 Olean High graduate still has the flexibility in her schedule to pursue her passion … and the myriad memorable experiences that come with it.
Yes, she swims with sharks on almost every dive she makes and has wriggled free from a couple of close calls. Mostly, though, these sharks are craving the fish she’s shot, not her. And that reminded Sawaya of a rather remarkable recent encounter.
“I actually shot another world-record fish, a crevalle jack,” she said, “and as I was swimming the fish back to the boat, which was a little too far away, I was swarmed by about 15 bull sharks within seconds.
“I could feel them swimming into me and looked down into the water to a shark coming toward me with its mouth open. Not a great view, but I knew it just wanted the fish, so I pushed the fish away from me and tried to slowly back up.
She then noted, “As I did that, a huge feeding frenzy exploded in front of me and I was able to swim away. It was intense, but that stuff is pretty normal. Learning sharks’ behavior and knowing when to get out of the water is key.”
FOR SAWAYA, there are, of course, these kinds of risks and rigors to this lifestyle. But those are worth the reward: Getting to see and experience elements of this world that most others never will.
Getting to truly live.
Once while on a dive in the Florida Keys, she happened upon a whale shark, “which is just the most beautiful and exotic (type)” and an exceedingly rare sight for that area.
It had been her dream to see one up close. And this was yet another moment in which she knew: The decision to turn down that awaiting life in New York City was the right one.
“It’s just incredible that something like this came from me just making that decision, probably pretty immaturely at the time, to just completely change my life plan and stay in Florida for this crazy passion that I just realized I had within a month,” she said. “Because of that decision, now I’m here, and hopefully this will open up a lot of doors. It’s been a wild ride.”
That world, she said, is sometimes difficult to explain to others due to its sheerly unbelievable nature. But her hope is that her appearance on “Survive the Raft” can help to shed some light.
“Yes, tune in,” she said with a laugh.