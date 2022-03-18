GLENS FALLS — Adam Bennett repeated the phrase reflecting on a painful season-ending loss.
“I’m sick to my stomach,” he said.
It was, for his Salamanca boys basketball team, that kind of result on Friday. The Warriors made their first trip to the state semifinals in program history and showed, unequivocally, they belonged on that stage. They just didn’t get the finish they dreamed of.
Section 2’s Stillwater outscored Salamanca 23-10 in the fourth quarter to emerge from a back-and-forth contest with a 64-56 victory.
“Both teams played incredibly hard, it was a heck of a high school basketball game,” Bennett, the sixth-year Salamanca coach, said. “Both teams were physical and aggressive and gave everything they had for 32 minutes. I'm proud of our guys, I'm proud of how well they represented our school. I'm sick to my stomach that we weren't able to get the win because they played so hard and they gave us everything that they had, but give credit to Stillwater. That's a very good team, certainly deserving to be here.”
Sophomore Lucus Brown once again led the Warriors with 26 points before fouling out with 24 seconds remaining. He swiped six steals and made six assists while shooting 9-for-19 from the field (4-of-12 from 3-point range).
Andy Herrick added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior Hayden Hoag had six rebounds and four assists while his twin brother Hayden had six steals.
Senior point guard C.J. McNeil paced Stillwater with 22 points on seven field goals and 7-of-7 free throw shooting. Sophomore big man Jaxon Mueller added 18 points with nine rebounds and two steals, Thomas McDonough had 12 points and Luca Lilac had 10 points and seven boards.
Hayden Hoag, the steady point guard, fouled out with just over five minutes remaining and Salamanca clinging to a 49-47 lead. With Hoag sidelined, starting with two bonus free throws for Lilac, Stillwater outscored Salamanca 17-7 over the balance.
“Huge. He's everything for us,” Bennett said of the impact of Hoag’s absence. “We've said it a million times this year, we go as he goes. He runs the floor for us. He stepped up as a scorer tonight, he's a good defender. So that changed some things. We had to put the ball in Lucus' hands to bring it up down the stretch. It was difficult because they were double-teaming and certainly putting a lot on him.
“But again, give them credit, they played well and they forced us into some fouls that we normally make and that made a difference.”
The point guard had to watch while his teammates battled for their season.
“As soon as that happened I had tears in my eyes,” Hoag said. “I had to have Coach (Greg) Herrick tell me you don't want to see your teammates like this, so I just stopped immediately. That was very tough. I don't think there's been a fourth quarter where I haven't played. That hurt me a lot to not be out there. I didn't give myself a chance, I didn't give them a chance (to play) with me.”
The free-throw line told the tale of the game. Not only did Stillwater shoot a higher percentage (82% to Salamanca’s 57%), it got to the line at a greater clip: 28 attempts on 21 Salamanca fouls compared to seven attempts on 11 Stillwater calls. Stillwater brought it home shooting 6-for-6 at the line in the final minute.
“That's just how the game went unfortunately,” Bennett said. “Both teams played physical and aggressive, I thought our chance to win the game was our aggressiveness. I thought that sped them up offensively. They create matchups in the half-court offensively that are issues. No. 50 (Mueller) inside, No. 1 (McNeil)'s ability to penetrate. So we didn't want to sit and make it a half-court game with them, we felt like we had to press and trap and be aggressive and we certainly were.”
Neither team led by more than eight points — the final margin — all afternoon. Salamanca led by six twice in the second quarter and once again in the third and fourth, but Stillwater fought back each time.
Playing in front of a strong local crowd (the school is located less than 30 miles south of the arena), Stillwater advanced to play Section 4’s Newfield in the Class C championship game Saturday night at 7 p.m. Newfield won the afternoon’s earlier semifinal, 66-62, over Section 11’s Pierson.
Brown had 16 points at halftime, while Stillwater somewhat slowed him to five points in each of the last two quarters. Bennett credited Brown for fighting through tough defense.
“That kid's a warrior,” a proud Bennett said. “He got a lot of attention tonight and he played through it and never said a word. He just represented us in such a great way. Give him credit, they did everything they could to stop him, he still had a heck of a game. The rest of our team played incredibly hard too and at the end of the day they came out on top.”
Brown has faced physical defense all season and double-teams or a box and one.
“I was just trying to get open from screen to screen, have my guy screen me and get open,” Brown said of the defensive attention. “It would usually work but sometimes it wouldn't. I just had to run around, get open.”
While clearly disappointed to see his season end, Brown held his head high when speaking with reporters.
“We made history for our school,” he said. “I'm really proud of my team for going this far.”
Salamanca finished the season at 17-8 after winning four playoff games for its first sectional title since 1968 and first-ever trips to regionals and the state final four.
“I'm just so proud of them,” Bennett said. “They're the most accomplished basketball team in the history of our school and it's earned. That's who they are. They're great kids. I'm sick to my stomach that they didn't get to play for a state title. But to make it here and represent us the way that they did and play so hard, they weren't scared of the moment, the first moment in school history that we're up here.
“They embraced it and just made me really proud to be their coach.”
AT GLENS FALLS
Salamanca (56)
Ross 1 0-0 3, Hay. Hoag 2 0-0 6, Hedlund 0 0-0 0, Brown 9 4-5 26, Har. Hoag 2 0-0 4, Herrick 5 0-2 13, McLarney 2 0-1 4. Totals: 21 4-7 56.
Stillwater (64)
McNeil 7 7-7 22, T. McDonough 1 9-1 12, Lilac 3 3-3 10, J. McDonough 0 0-0 0, Mueller 7 4-8 18, Wichelns 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 23-28 64.
Salamanca 19 31 46 56
Stillwater 15 33 41 64
Three-point goals: Sala. 10 (Brown 4, Herrick 3, Hay. Hoag 2, Ross); Still. 3 (McNeil, T. McDonough, Lilac). Total fouls: Sala. 21, Still. 11. Fouled out: Hay. Hoag (S), Brown (S).